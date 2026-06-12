By Jeylin Mehmet | Bethan Moss

June 12, 2026

PRESIDENT DONALD Trump has vowed to snatch control of Iran’s oil and gas by seizing Kharg Island, the regime’s key export hub.

The US president earlier threatened to “bomb the s**t out of Iran” again if Tehran does not agree to a deal, after he unleashed a huge wave of strikes on the rogue nation for the second night in a row.

USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112) launches Tomahawk cruise missiles from an unknown location. Reuters

The US launched fresh strikes on Iran. Getty

The president met with his top national security team on Wednesday as he decided on fresh strikes. Splash

Now President Trump has said he’ll grab control of the regime’s oil and gas, “much like we have with Venezuela”.

The US president wrote on Truth Social: “At some point in the not too distant future, we will be taking Kharg Island and other oil infrastructure points, and assume total control of their Oil and Gas Markets.”

He threatened to hit “VERY HARD TONIGHT” after two days of strikes on the rogue nation.

The US military confirmed the strikes had stopped in the early hours of Thursday morning – but a furious President Trump warned they could restart at any moment.

He told Fox News “we’ve hit them hard tonight”, but that he would “bomb the s**t out of Iran” again if they do not agree to a deal soon.

It comes as Iran’s state media claimed it plans to target Elon Musk’s SpaceX and Starlink facilities across the Middle East, including in Israel.

HITTING BACK: Iran threatens to attack Elon Musk’s SpaceX and Starlink facilities in Middle East & warns assets are ‘military targets’

Companies owned by the Tesla boss will be considered “military targets”, state-owned Fars News Agency reported.

Iran claimed the past two nights of attacks had “rendered the ceasefire meaningless”.

The country’s foreign minister Abbas Araghchi slammed the strikes, claiming that the US use of military bases in the Gulf “placed those countries alongside the aggressor parties”.

US Central Command said its missiles had hit “Iranian military surveillance capabilities, communication systems, and air defense sites” across the rogue nation.

A plume of smoke rises, as Iranian news agencies reported explosions were heard in several cities across the country, in Karaj, Iran. Reuters

President Trump has threatened to ‘bomb the s**t out of Iran’ again if Tehran does not agree to a deal. Reuters

It added: “The strikes are in response to Iran‘s unwarranted and continued aggression. U.S. forces remain vigilant, lethal, and ready.”

President Trump told Fox News the US had blasted 49 Tomahawk missiles at Iran, with extra bombing runs carried out by fighter jets.

Dramatic video released by the American military showed missile launches targeting Iran from the USS Michael Murphy.

He also revealed he has been speaking “directly” with Iranian officials after overnight strikes, saying they pleaded with him to stop the bombing.

Explosions rocked the south of the rogue nation including the key port city next to the Strait of Hormuz, according to Iranian state media.

President Trump said the closest target to Tehran was struck just 40 miles outside the capital.

US officials said targets attacked on Wednesday night included air defense systems, radars, and drone command and control units, Axios reported.

US Central Command wrote on X that forces began launching “self-defense strikes” yesterday at 5.15pm ET (10.15pm UK time) on the orders of the Commander in Chief.

Iran said it had fired at US bases in Jordan, Kuwait and Bahrain overnight, as well as claiming to have completely shut off the Strait of Hormuz.

Bahrain’s interior ministry said that an 11-year-old girl had been injured in “sinful Iranian aggression” on the kingdom.

It also reported “burning of vehicles and damage to homes in Hamad City and the capital Manama, following the fall of shrapnel resulting from the interception and destruction of Iranian drones“, posting dramatic photos of the damage.

Despite the tit-for-tat strikes over the past few days, neither side has said they are walking away from the ceasefire or a peace deal.

Bahrain’s interior ministry said that an 11-year-old girl had been injured in ‘sinful Iranian aggression’ on the kingdom. X/@moi_bahrain

Damage from shrapnel falling after Iranian attacks targeting Bahrain. X/@moi_bahrain

Hours before the strikes, the president met with his top national security team in the in the Situation Room as he decided on the new blitz.

Throughout Wednesday, President Trump continued to threaten further escalation on Iran after telling reporters in the Oval Office: “Well, we are going to be attacking them, attacking them very hard.”

President Trump vows to hit Iran ‘very hard’ TODAY & fumes ‘they’re taking us for suckers’ as ceasefire on brink of collapse

The Iranian Navy said it has targeted and struck two “violating” ships that were attempting to illegally transit the Strait of Hormuz, but the US said military says none of its warships has been struck.

The Strait of Hormuz is now closed for all ships “regardless of type,” Iranian state media reported.

But US CENTCOM claimed commercial ships are continuing to pass through the key waterway.

It comes after multiple explosions shook Iran late on Tuesday when the US bombed two water reservoirs.

Iran’s semi-official news agency posted photos claiming to show a destroyed drinking water reservoir.

American forces also blasted Iranian radar and air defence systems after a US Apache helicopter was downed, Axios reported.

War Secretary Pete Hegseth issued a warning from CENTCOM headquarters in Florida that bombs – not diplomacy – could decide what happens next. X/clashreport

Footage showed Iran’s retaliatory strikes following new US attacks. X

Iran hit back with fury – launching retaliatory strikes across the region, targeting US-linked sites in Bahrain, Jordan and Kuwait.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian earlier warned that: “Critical infrastructures are the lifeblood of the people.

“Threats to target them – from transportation networks to the electricity and water industries – are not a show of strength but a sign of desperation in the face of a nation’s will.

“Iran, relying on the knowledge and capabilities of its specialists, national unity, and solidarity, will stand firm against any pressure or threat.”

US War Secretary Pete Hegseth yesterday issued a chilling warning from CENTCOM headquarters in Florida, making clear the US would “negotiate with bombs” if no deal is reached.

“If they are not gonna make a deal we are gonna hit them hard,” he told soldiers.

Qatari mediators rushed to Tehran on Wednesday in a last-ditch attempt to revive stalled negotiations between the US and Iran.

President Trump has grown increasingly frustrated after nearly two weeks of waiting for Iran to respond to his latest offer.

A US Apache helicopter crashed in the Strait of Hormuz. X/@CENTCOM

Alleged footage of the Iranian fresh strikes on Wednesday. X

President Trump also claimed the US has been secretly draining Iran’s oil supply, saying “millions of barrels of oil” are being taken every night.

Iran previously warned that if attacks continue, “even more severe” retaliation will follow.

“The criminal US military should know that if aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran is repeated, even more severe and widespread attacks will be carried out,” the regime said.

The latest escalation comes after Iran and Israel resumed direct strikes this week.

The crisis deepened when a US Apache helicopter went down over the Strait of Hormuz – an incident Trump blamed on Iran.

US Central Command said its strikes were a “self-defense” response, hitting Iranian military systems with precision air power.

President Trump hailed the attacks as “very strong” – warning they were just the beginning.

On social media, he branded Iran’s military “a complete and total mess” and declared: “The Bully of the Middle East is DEAD!!!”

He added that Tehran had “taken too long to negotiate a deal that would have been great for them – now they will have to pay the price!!!”

Yet President Trump has still not ruled out a peace deal, insisting both sides were “really close”.

READ MORE:

US Conducts ‘Proportional’ Strikes Against Iran in Payback for ‘Unjustified’ Downing of US Army Helicopter

CRUDE AWAKENING: Navy Seals, Saudi Commandos & Thunderbolt Jets… How President Trump Could Take Iran’s ‘Oil Island’ in Most Dangerous Raid Ever

Floating Hospitals, Hovercrafts & Drone Lasers: President Trump’s Force Ready to Land in Iran…& What Regime Has in Store for Them

CRUDE FUTURE: Iran on Brink of ‘Irreversible’ Damage to Oil Fields as Storage Runs Out During Blockade

BOTTOMLINE

President Trump has threatened to seize Iran’s Kharg Island — the country’s main oil export hub — and take control of its oil and gas markets, escalating tensions in the Persian Gulf.

While he vowed to “hit Iran VERY HARD,” he later questioned whether the U.S. has the appetite for a full-scale occupation

POTUS framed the potential seizure of Kharg and other oil infrastructure as a way to cripple Iran’s economy and gain control of its oil and gas markets (drawing a parallel to U.S. actions regarding Venezuela).

Kharg Island handles about 90% of Iran’s crude oil exports, making it the backbone of Iran’s economy. It features massive storage tanks, pipelines from the mainland, and loading facilities for very large tankers.

President Trump reversed course hours later and canceled the planned evening strikes, citing progress in high-level talks with Iranian leadership (and involving other regional countries). He said a settlement or deal was advancing and kept the naval blockade in place pending finalization.

This situation remains fluid. President Trump’s approach mixes maximum pressure rhetoric with last-minute diplomatic off-ramps, consistent with his past style on Iran and other adversaries.

Kharg Island’s strategic importance to Iran’s oil exports makes it a high-value target in any escalation scenario.

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