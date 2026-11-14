By Joshua Klein

November 14, 2026

President Donald Trump declared Thursday that the United States no longer needs an agreement with Iran, asserting that Tehran’s regime is collapsing under mounting American economic and military pressure.

His remarks came amid reports of possible direct negotiations involving Vice President JD Vance, while Tehran continued demanding concessions Washington has repeatedly rejected and the administration maintained its sweeping economic pressure campaign against the Islamic Republic.

“We don’t need a deal with Iran. Those days have long since passed,” President Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“We’ve got their money, Hundreds of Billions of Dollars, and we’ve got their Strait!” he added.

In the same post, President Trump directed Vance to concentrate on domestic priorities, following reports Wednesday that the vice president was considering direct talks with a senior Iranian security official despite the lack of acceptable negotiating terms.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Vance had been weighing a meeting with Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran’s powerful Supreme National Security Council, although no meeting had been scheduled.

Report: JD Vance Weighs Direct Talks with Top Iranian Security Chief in Bid to End Conflict

The White House indicated that negotiations remained possible if Tehran presented acceptable terms, with the New York Post reporting that Vance participated in an Oval Office meeting on Iran Thursday morning alongside senior administration officials.

“If he ever sees a smart deal worth looking at, he’ll send the VP to get it done,” a U.S. official told the outlet.

For now, Tehran continues demanding that Washington accept seven conditions before substantive negotiations can proceed, including lifting the American blockade, easing sanctions, releasing frozen assets, and paying reparations.

Iranian officials reiterated those demands Thursday, despite the administration’s repeated rejection of the conditions.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio dismissed them Tuesday as “absurd,” arguing that Iran should be paying reparations rather than receiving them.

Rubio: ‘No Need for Major Combat Operations Against Iran’ — U.S. ‘Achieving Same Objective by Economic Means’

Washington has continued tightening economic pressure through sanctions and its naval blockade, restricting Iranian oil exports while protecting commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

According to figures released Wednesday by U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), American forces have redirected nearly 150 vessels attempting to violate the blockade since July, disabled five ships, and prevented an estimated $30 billion in Iranian crude oil exports.

CENTCOM also reported that nearly 4,000 commercial vessels have passed through the strait under American protection, transporting approximately 1.7 billion barrels of crude oil.

President Trump reiterated American control of the Strait of Hormuz during Thursday’s interview with Hugh Hewitt, declaring, “We control the Gulf in terms of the Hormuz Strait. We control it. Totally control it.”

Asked whether he would maintain the blockade even if it took another 26 months to bring down the Iranian government, President Trump suggested the regime was already nearing collapse.

“Well, the regime is collapsing,” he said.

President Trump pointed to inflation exceeding 300 percent, the regime’s inability to pay its soldiers, and the destruction of much of Iran’s navy, air force, and air defenses as evidence of the mounting economic and military pressure on Tehran.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio explained the administration’s strategy during remarks Tuesday.

“The President has concluded that for the time being there is no need for major combat operations because we’re achieving the same objective by economic means,” Rubio said.

President Trump elaborated on that approach in an interview released Thursday with Stephen A. Smith, explaining that several Gulf allies had urged him to maintain the current pressure campaign rather than immediately expand military operations.

The president said Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain preferred giving the economic measures more time to weaken Tehran.

“Saudi Arabia has asked me to please just let it be the way it is now for a while because they’re disintegrating,” President Trump said, referring to Iran.

Asked whether he would already have expanded military operations without the requests from regional allies, President Trump answered, “Yes, I would.”

The president said American forces had largely spared Iran’s energy infrastructure, bridges, and manufacturing facilities, arguing that those targets could be destroyed within three days if he ordered a broader offensive.

His remarks followed Wednesday’s Veterans Day address at Arlington National Cemetery, where President Trump said the United States had already achieved a decisive military victory over Iran but was determined to secure a complete victory before ending the conflict.

“We want to make sure we have a total victory, not a 93% victory. It’s going to be total,” President Trump said.

Asked by Hewitt whether he would use military force again if Iran threatened American allies or vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, President Trump said he would act without hesitation.

“If I saw things going the other way, I would do that,” President Trump said, adding that he could order renewed strikes immediately.

Asked whether he might resume military operations against Iran’s remaining industrial infrastructure and the Pickaxe Mountain nuclear facility, President Trump acknowledged that further strikes remained possible, responding, “It could happen.”

President Trump’s warnings came as senior Iranian officials continued threatening American and Israeli forces, with Rezaei declaring Thursday that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Aerospace Force was prepared to deliver “new surprises on the battlefield.”

Iran’s Assembly of Experts, the body responsible for overseeing Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, also called Thursday for reconsidering the country’s membership in the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and revising its defense doctrine, describing the proposed changes as an “inevitable necessity.”

The Iranian threats have also extended to senior American officials, with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, a central architect of the administration’s economic pressure campaign, reportedly relocating with his family to a military installation following threats linked to Tehran.

Report: ‘Advanced-Stage’ Iranian Threats Force Bessent, Architect of President Trump’s Economic Warfare, into Military Housing

Asked by Hewitt what would happen if Iran assassinated a senior American official, President Trump issued a warning: “They will not exist very long any longer.”

READ MORE:

President Trump Energy Secretary says, ‘There may not be an Iran Nuke Deal — but the U.S. is Winning Anyway!

President Trump Says Iran Must Deliver ‘Right Answers’ to Peace Proposal or Face Renewed Attacks

President Trump’s Blockade Has Choked Off 95% of the Tanker Traffic Around Iran — and Tehran Is Feeling It

President Trump says Iran is ‘Finished’ & Will Get ‘No Money,’ Leaving $300 Billion Deal in Turmoil as Israel & Hezbollah Agree to Truce

BOTTOMLINE

In a Salem News Channel interview, President Trump said Iran’s “regime is collapsing,” cited roughly 301% inflation, claimed the economy is “gone” and that soldiers are not being paid, and stated he would have “no hesitation” about further strikes if needed.

He also asserted the U.S. is “taking out more oil now than we did before” the conflict.

Economic pressure is real and severe. Iranian crude oil exports have been driven near zero under the U.S. blockade with floating storage drawn down. Official Iranian inflation data for 2026 has been reported in the 70–90% annual range (e.g., Central Bank ~71%, Statistical Centre point-to-point figures higher in some months), ranking among the world’s highest after Venezuela.

“Regime is collapsing” is more aspirational/optimistic than the prevailing analysis. The leadership and coercive apparatus (especially the IRGC) have demonstrated notable resilience. Hardliners appear emboldened by U.S. midterm results and have taken maximalist negotiating positions. Many regional and policy analyses describe a stressed, pressured regime in a prolonged “no war, no peace” stalemate rather than imminent collapse. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has echoed the line that economic pressure is working effectively enough that major new combat operations are not currently needed.⁠

In short, President Trump is publicly pivoting toward sustained economic strangulation and a holding strategy, downplaying the urgency of a diplomatic deal while keeping the military option open.

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