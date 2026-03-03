By Juliana Cruz Lima

PRESIDENT DONALD Trump has refused to rule out putting American boots on the ground in Iran as the US blitz tears through the Ayatollah’s regime.

The US president also warned the US blitz could last five weeks or far longer to wipe out what he calls a “colossal threat” to America.

Don made clear he won’t tie down his hands while US forces hammer Tehran’s nuclear ambition and wipe out its top brass.

SPIRALLING WAR

At a Medal of Honour ceremony on Monday afternoon, President Trump said the campaign is already ahead of schedule, but stressed America has the firepower and staying power to keep going well beyond the original four-to-five-week projection if necessary.

In his opening speech, he blasted Iran’s rulers as a “terrible terrorist regime” that has repeatedly ignored Washington’s warnings and continued to carry out large-scale operations inside its own borders – making Tehran a “colossal threat to America and overseas.”

The president also stressed that Iran’s continued aggression and support for terror proxies left the US with no choice but to launch what he calls a massive and ongoing offensive against the regime, aimed at eliminating the clear and present danger to American troops, allies, and interests around the world.

President Trump went on to say that Operation Epic Fury was necessary because “the regime’s conventional ballistic missile programme was growing rapidly and dramatically, and this posed a very clear, colossal threat to America and our forces stationed overseas”.

He added: “The regime already had missiles capable of hitting Europe and our bases, both local and overseas, and would soon have had missiles capable of reaching our beautiful America.”

Addressing families present at the White House, President Trump said the nation is mourning four US servicemen killed in action, telling Americans their sacrifice will not be in vain.

“In their memory we continue this mission with ferocious, unyielding resolve to crush the threat this terrorist regime imposes on American people,” the president said.

It comes after President Trump indicated that while boots on the ground are “probably not needed,” he would consider them if matters change over in the Middle East.

He told the New York Post earlier today:

“I don’t have the yips with respect to boots on the ground — like every president says, ‘There will be no boots on the ground.’ I don’t say it.

“I say ‘probably don’t need them,’ [or] ‘if they were necessary.’”

President Trump said the weekend assault, which he green-lit after talks collapsed in Geneva, is moving faster than expected.

“It’s going to go pretty quickly,” he said.

“We’re right on schedule, way ahead of schedule in terms of leadership – 49 killed – and that was, you know, going to take, we figured, at least four weeks, and we did it in one day.”

He revealed he pulled the trigger after intelligence showed Iran was secretly working at a new nuclear site.

“We had very serious negotiations, and they were there, and then they pulled back,” President Trump said.

“They wanted to make a nuclear weapon, so we destroyed them completely, but we found they were in a totally different site – totally different – because the sites that we took out were permanent.

“They tried to use them, but they were totally, as I said correctly before, obliterated, right?

“So then we found them working on a totally different area, a totally different site, in order to make a nuclear weapon through enrichment – so it was just time.”

And if Tehran’s terror machine tries to strike back, President Trump warned:

“We’ll take it out. Whatever. It’s like everything else; we’ll take it out.”

Speaking with CNN earlier today, President Trump didn’t hold back, saying the US military is “knocking the crap” out of Iran – but warning the “big wave” of action is still to come.

“We’re knocking the crap out of them,” President Trump said.

“I think it’s going very well. It’s very powerful. We’ve got the greatest military in the world and we’re using it.”

It comes as US War Secretary Pete Hegseth hailed the president’s Epic Fury operation as the “most lethal, most complex and most precise aerial operation in history”.

Speaking at the Pentagon, Hegseth said US forces smashed 1,000 targets in the first 24 hours alone.

“Iran had a conventional gun to our head as they tried to lie their way to a nuclear bomb,” he said.

The war chief blasted Tehran’s regime for stalling negotiations, adding: “They were stalling, buying time to reload their missile stockpiles and restart their nuclear ambitions.

“President Trump doesn’t play those games.”

The US has doubled down on its message to the Ayatollah’s battered regime: “We didn’t start this war, but we’ll finish it.”

Nuclear facilities have been pounded in joint US-Israeli strikes, while nearly 50 senior Iranian commanders have reportedly been wiped out.

But the terror state is lashing out.

Explosions have rocked parts of the Middle East after Iran launched so-called revenge attacks — with blasts reported in Dubai, Doha, Saudi Arabia and at a British RAF base in Cyprus.

Iran retaliatory strikes on US bases in the UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Jordan & Kuwait. US FORCES have hacked Iranian drones heading for Israel and turned them against the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

More to follow…

