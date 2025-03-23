By Ethan White

March 23, 2025

There is no turning back now.

On March 18th, 2025, the clock struck for the Deep State.

The most feared call in recent history took place — 2 hours and 34 minutes of direct coordination between President Donald J. Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Not a simple exchange of diplomatic pleasantries — no.

This was a high-level war council, a coordinated takedown briefing between two world leaders who are no longer playing by the script written by globalist overlords.

They didn’t speak to negotiate peace — they spoke to finalize the collapse of the system that’s been ruling this planet through war, manipulation, surveillance, and blood for generations.

This phone call wasn’t about diplomacy. It was about execution — not of people, but of the entire Deep State war matrix.

This was a battlefield transmission.

And if you’re paying attention, you’ll see it for what it really was: a historic declaration of war against the elite’s final stronghold — their manufactured war in Ukraine.

THE CEASEFIRE IS A SMOKESCREEN — IT’S THE FIRST STAGE OF THE DEEP STATE’S DEMILITARIZATION

When President Trump proposed an “energy and infrastructure ceasefire,” most people missed the coded language.

But those who understand military strategy know what this really means: President Trump and Putin are beginning the forced shutdown of the global war machine’s operating systems.

You see, wars aren’t just fought with bullets.

They’re sustained by covert logistics, energy monopolies, AI weaponization, quantum surveillance, and digital warfare.

This ceasefire is not about protecting infrastructure — it’s about neutralizing Deep State command nodes.

Energy corridors, Black Sea supply chains, satellite link routes, clandestine drone hubs — all being brought to a halt under the pretense of diplomacy.

This is not a negotiation. This is a decapitation strike carried out in silence.

And the moment President Trump issued the proposal, Putin executed the order.

There was no hesitation. Why? Because they’re not adversaries.

They’re partners in a coordinated anti-globalist offensive.

PUTIN FOLLOWED PRESIDENT TRUMP’S DIRECTIVE IMMEDIATELY — THE COMMAND STRUCTURE IS CLEAR NOW

Read the Kremlin’s statement carefully: the moment President Trump requested a 30-day energy and infrastructure ceasefire; Putin responded positively and gave immediate orders to the Russian military. That’s not how world leaders “discuss” ideas.

That’s how orders are followed in a joint command operation.

The so-called multipolar world theory collapses right there.

President Trump and Putin are not rivals.

They’re the two operational heads of a silent alliance that has been systematically dismantling the Deep State piece by piece since 2017.

Everything else has been noise. What happened in this call is confirmation that this alliance is now fully active — and in its final stage.

KURSK ENCIRCLEMENT: THE WEST’S BLACK OPS EXPOSED

What the media won’t dare say out loud is that President Trump knew exactly who was trapped in the Kursk region.

The Ukrainian servicemen weren’t just soldiers — they were NATO intelligence contractors, CIA field assets, MI6 instructors, private military units from Blackwater proxies, and Deep State sabotage teams operating under Ukrainian badges.

When President Trump “appealed for their lives,” it wasn’t sentiment. It was a trap.

He forced Putin to make it public. The Kremlin acknowledged it openly — President Trump intervened to secure their surrender, and Putin guaranteed humane treatment under international law. Why such emphasis?

Because what’s about to happen is a global unveiling of war crimes and covert operations by the very governments that claimed to defend “democracy.”

These soldiers weren’t there to protect Ukraine.

They were programmed assets embedded to prolong a manufactured war that has been funneling trillions to secret contractors and intelligence agencies. That’s over now.

President Trump pulled the curtain, and the puppeteers are panicking.

PRESIDENT TRUMP DEMANDS END TO FOREIGN INTEL SUPPORT — THE GLOBALIST SUPPLY CHAIN IS GETTING CUT

The Kremlin didn’t hold back. It directly stated that foreign military aid and intelligence flow into Kyiv must end immediately. Not “decrease.” Not “reassess.” End.

This is President Trump’s kill-switch moment. He’s shutting down the covert arms pipeline, the surveillance nodes, the bio-research centers disguised as embassies, and the encrypted data-sharing programs between Western spy networks and Ukrainian field ops.

That entire grid is being terminated. And anyone still participating in it is now on notice: your operations are being tracked, your communications logged, your assets marked.

The quantum communication networks being deployed by President Trump’s military factions — Starlink nodes, zero-latency satellite chains, electromagnetic jamming protocols — are already severing the Deep State’s last lines of defense.

THE BLACK SEA DEAL IS A MILITARY COUP IN DISGUISE

The agreement to begin negotiations over the Black Sea? Don’t be naive. That’s not about shipping security. That’s about seizing maritime dominance from NATO.

President Trump and Putin just restructured the Black Sea corridors to isolate NATO’s secret naval movements, cut off arms transport disguised as humanitarian missions, and block submarine intelligence operations used by the UK and US military-industrial complex.

This will end the maritime shadow war that has been raging quietly under the surface — from stealth submarines running illegal cargo, to underwater drone warfare programs operated by Raytheon and Lockheed Martin. That’s done now.

President Trump’s forces are already in motion.

And the next phase will be a military exposure of what’s really been moving in and out of those ports for years: human cargo, bioweapons, exotic tech, and classified payloads never meant to see the light of day.

MIDDLE EAST MESSAGING — IRAN, ISRAEL, AND THE RESET PUZZLE

Another overlooked part of the call: both leaders agreed Iran must never destroy Israel.

That’s not a threat — it’s a public clue.

President Trump and Putin are now laying the foundation for dismantling the last few chess pieces the elites have left in the Middle East.

Iran, like Ukraine, has been used by the Deep State as both a scapegoat and a catalyst. And Israel has been both a target and a pawn.

President Trump and Putin know the game.

What they’re signaling is this: no more proxy detonations.

The cabal doesn’t get to start another false flag war in the region to distract from their collapse in Europe.

EXPERT TEAMS = TRIBUNAL ARCHITECTS

The so-called “expert groups” being formed between the US and Russia?

Those aren’t diplomats. They’re intelligence data miners, tribunal architects, and evidence curators. Their task is simple: prepare the files.

This is the administrative backend of the global exposure operation.

Expect leaks. Expect documentation. Expect names.

These groups will start revealing who signed the contracts, who funneled the money, who oversaw the child trafficking routes under “military training zones,” and which NGOs laundered the funds.

“CONTRACT FOR PEACE” IS CODE FOR POST-DEEP-STATE WORLD GOVERNANCE

President Trump’s phrase — “contract for peace” — is not about treaties.

It’s a symbolic declaration that the old contracts, the Rothschild-brokered war doctrines, the CFR-drafted defense mandates, and the NATO expansion deals are being nullified.

New contracts are being written. Contracts that will replace war with sovereignty, surveillance states with national militias, pharmaceutical slavery with quantum healing, and media indoctrination with secured, transparent communication channels.

This is the real reset. And it is underway.

THIS WAS A SIGNAL TO THE WORLD: THE WAR IS OVER, THE PURGE BEGINS

The globalists lost Ukraine. The puppet regime is breaking. NATO is fractured. Intelligence agencies are scrambling.

This phone call was the green light. The plan is active.

The ceasefire is the first blow — the next will be arrests, revelations, and public tribunals.

President Trump didn’t just have a conversation with Putin.

He announced the beginning of the end.

And nothing can stop what’s coming.

