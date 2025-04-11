By Ethan White

April 11, 2025

The war for America’s future has entered its final, most explosive phase.

President Donald J. Trump is no longer playing defense.

The 10% universal import tariff and the targeted reciprocal strikes — 34% on China, 46% on Vietnam, up to 50% on other global parasites — were never just about “trade.”

They were a trap.

A strategic economic trigger designed to ignite the only thing powerful enough to shatter the global financial system: a gold standard reset led by patriots, powered by a reclaimed national treasure, and sealed by military fire.

While the media screams about price hikes, and economists cry over inflation and falling stocks, they’re missing the real story — the gold market is exploding.

President Trump’s plan from the very beginning was to weaponize global dependency on cheap imports, use tariffs to cripple the international supply chain, and redirect the energy of a collapsing fiat system into hard assets.

And now it’s happening.

Gold has risen 18% in the last 30 days. It will keep rising. That’s the point.

Behind the scenes, President Trump and a loyal military faction executed covert operations over the past two years — reclaiming gold hoarded by global elites, stolen from sovereign nations, and hidden in black-budget bunkers, Swiss vaults, and even under Vatican control.

Every ounce has been tracked, secured, and transported into the most guarded financial reserve in human history: The People’s Gold Reserve — a national vault designed not for the government, but for patriots.

This gold doesn’t belong to the central banks. It doesn’t belong to the IMF.

It belongs to We the People. President Trump took it back.

Now he’s using it to break the system that enslaved America.

The tariffs are not a mistake. They are engineered pressure points.

Every percentage point drives inflation higher, yes — but it also drives gold higher.

The more the economy “hurts” in fiat terms, the more valuable Trump’s gold becomes.

And now, through secret Redemption Channels being quietly opened across the country, Americans can buy gold directly from Trump’s reserve.

This isn’t Wall Street’s paper gold. This is the real stuff.

Untraceable, untouchable by the Fed, and sealed with President Trump’s signature guarantee of authenticity.

This is what they’re really afraid of. This is why the markets are in chaos. Because President Trump has found a way to collapse the fiat dollar without collapsing the country. He’s starving the beast that feeds the globalist machine.

The same machine that used the World Bank, the UN, and rigged trade pacts to siphon American wealth into offshore accounts for decades.

That machine is now dying — one tariff at a time.

Let’s look at the facts they won’t report:

China’s retaliation with a 34% tariff? Expected. President Trump baited them. Now Chinese exports are choking. Their factories are shutting down. Their own yuan is collapsing. Gold is surging.

EU’s panic over 20% wine tariffs? Wine is code. Those tariffs hit the heart of European luxury networks — old money that runs the Davos agenda. President Trump just shot them in the chest.

Coffee and chocolate tariffs from Latin America and Africa (10–21%)? Those countries were laundering routes. President Trump is severing the arteries of illicit trade and resetting supply chains to run through vetted patriotic networks.

Meanwhile, the American people — the real ones, not the TV drones — are rallying.

President Trump’s approval rating didn’t just “rise.” It’s being underreported.

The real numbers are above 60%, especially among younger patriots, Black communities, and union workers who now see what’s happening: President Trump is building a new economy, not for Wall Street, but for the streets of America.

And the gold? That’s the firepower.

In the Midwest, small Redemption Centers are appearing under cover.

Officially, they’re “bullion retailers,” but insiders know what they are: distribution hubs for President Trump’s gold-backed savings model.

Patriots are converting fiat into physical gold while the dollar burns.

This is how you revive an empire — not with bailouts or stimulus, but with a hard reset from the ground up. They’re trying to stop it.

The Fed is panicking, forecasting 4.5% inflation as if it’s a problem.

No. That’s the decoy.

The higher the fiat inflation, the greater the value of the reserve gold.

President Trump is forcing the system to show its fake hand while he reintroduces real money.

This is the QFS (Quantum Financial System) — now unfolding before their eyes.

Don’t listen to the Wall Street economists still clinging to their spreadsheets.

This is bigger than GDP. Bigger than the stock market. This is about control.

And President Trump is ripping it back, ounce by ounce, with a war chest built on stolen treasure reclaimed through military fire.

You think the 2025 tariffs are the story? They’re just the match.

Here’s what’s coming next:

Phase Three : The Fed’s collapse. Gold will continue its rise until the dollar is forced to de-peg internally. President Trump will then offer gold-backed patriot bonds through private syndicates. Only verified citizens — not foreign investors — will be able to participate.

Phase Four : The international fallout. As the EU buckles under their own retaliatory tariffs, President Trump will extend selective trade relief only to nations that recognize the new gold-backed system. Global economic sovereignty will no longer be dictated by fiat cabals. It will be earned through real value — measured in Trump gold .

Phase Five: National gold credit lines — every American will be able to collateralize small amounts of gold for zero-interest loans, under the new Patriot Reserve Program. This is how you rebuild a middle class.

None of this would have been possible without President Trump’s return on January 20, 2025. The fake administration is gone.

The puppet masters have lost their strings. And now the final stage is upon us.

The tariffs are the fire.

The gold is the fuel.

The people are the army.

President Trump is the general.

This is how you Make America Great Again. And it’s already happening.

READ MORE:

JUST IN: President Trump Announces Formation of External Revenue Service to Collect Tariffs and Potentially Abolish Income Taxes Collected by IRS

British Jobs at Risk from President Trump's Trade War

Looming Trump Tariffs Spark Wave of Freight Frontloading from China

Godless Globalism Is Normalizing Today’s Insanity, Deception, Pedophilia and Pure Evil

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.