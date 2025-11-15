By Forrest McFarland

November 16, 2025

PRESIDENT DONALD Trump’s U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi has directed a prosecutor to investigate the late President Bill Clinton’s connection to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Bondi instructed the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Jay Clayton, to oversee an investigation, vowing it would be handled “with urgency and integrity.”

“SDNY U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton is one of the most capable and trusted prosecutors in the country, and I’ve asked him to take the lead,” she wrote in a social media post.

President Trump has pointed the finger at a slew of high-profile people who were named in a cache of emails released by the House Oversight Committee.

President Donald Trump has ordered an investigation into Bill Clinton’s connection with Jeffrey Epstein. Bloomberg via Getty Images.

Clinton had a relationship with Epstein from the 1990s to the early 2000s. Getty

Epstein died by suicide in a jail cell in August 2019. Reuters

Furious President Trump has been trying to mitigate what he calls the “Jeffrey Epstein hoax” after Democrats rallied to release 23,000 new files related to a federal investigation into the disgraced financier.

At first, lawmakers only released three partially redacted emails from Epstein mentioning President Trump, which the president and other Republicans blasted as a baseless smear campaign.

Fuming White House reveals Epstein victim who ‘spent hours’ with President Trump – she insisted he never did anything wrong

THE White House has revealed the Jeffrey Epstein victim who “spent hours” with President Trump — and said she insisted he never did anything wrong.

Press secretary Karoline Leavitt slammed the release of three emails from convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and how they redacted Virginia Giuffre’s name.

The White House named Virginia Roberts Giuffre as the Epstein victim who ‘spent hours’ with President Trump. Nine

But hours later, the committee released a trove of emails that showed Epstein mentioning a list of other influential figures, including high-ranking Democrats.

Now, days after the disturbing notes were made public, President Trump determined that an investigation is in order.

On Friday, Attorney General Pam Bondi assigned a US attorney Jay Clayton in Manhattan to investigate Clinton and others named in the emails.

“As with all matters, the Department will pursue this with urgency and integrity to deliver answers to the American people.”

Clayton was a corporate lawyer who served as the chair of the US Securities and Exchange Commission during President Trump’s first presidency, and is now the US attorney for the Southern District of New York.

He wrote, “Now that the Democrats are using the Epstein Hoax, involving Democrats, not Republicans, to try and deflect from their disastrous SHUTDOWN, and all of their other failures, I will be asking A.G. Pam Bondi, and the Department of Justice, together with our great patriots at the FBI, to investigate Jeffrey Epstein’s involvement and relationship with Bill Clinton, Larry Summers, Reid Hoffman, J.P. Morgan, Chase, and many other people and institutions, to determine what was going on with them, and him.

“This is another Russia, Russia, Russia Scam, with all arrows pointing to the Democrats,” he continued.

“Records show that these men, and many others, spent large portions of their lives with Epstein, and on his ‘Island.’ Stay tuned!!!”

President Trump and the late Bill Clinton have both denied any wrongdoing and haven’t been charged with any crimes related to their relationships with Epstein.

In one email exchange, Epstein said that Clinton has “never” been to his infamous island where young girls and women were abused.

Summers and Hoffman are also not facing any charges stemming from Epstein.

Epstein and his now-convicted associate Ghislaine Maxwell are seen chatting with Clinton in 1993 at a donors’ event. The Mega Agency

Epstein donated $10,000 to the William J Clinton Presidential Library & Museum. Mega Agency

BILL CLINTON’s RELATIONSHIP WITH EPSTEIN

Clinton had a social relationship with Epstein that started in the early 1990s and continued into the 2000s.

He flew on Epstein’s private jet several times before the sex pest got in legal hot water.

In bizarre pictures first released by the Daily Mail in 2020, Clinton could be seen getting a neck massage from then-22-year-old Chauntae Davies in 2002.

Bill Clinton is seen enjoying a neck massage from a Jeffrey Epstein victim in never-before-seen photographs obtained exclusively by DailyMail.com. Clinton sits comfortably and laughs as Chauntae Davies, then a 22-year-old massage therapist, rubs her hands into his shoulders

At the time, then 56-year-old Clinton was at an airport in Portugal traveling across Africa with Epstein on a humanitarian trip to raise awareness about AIDS.

Davies has claimed she was repeatedly raped and sexually assaulted by Epstein for four years as she worked for him.

But she has stressed that Clinton was a “perfect gentleman” during the trip and never accused him of any wrongdoing.

Davies, who has claimed she was raped by Epstein after being recruited by Maxwell, said Clinton was a ‘complete gentleman’ on the trip as she described how the encounter occurred

Davies was thrust into Epstein’s (pictured together) inner circle when she was training to be a massage therapist at a college in Los Angeles. She wound up meeting Ghislaine at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills. And just hours after meeting the now jailed socialite, Ghislaine contacted Davies and asked her to take a private jet with her to Epstein’s Palm Beach home

Other bombshell pictures showed Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell, who is now serving time for sex crimes, visiting Clinton at a donor event in 1993.

Epstein was said to have donated $10,000 to the William J Clinton Presidential Library & Museum.

Clinton and Ghislaine were pictured posing together as they boarded Epstein’s plane

Epstein and Maxwell, along with other celebrities, accompanied Clinton on the trip to Africa in September 2002. It was part of a project for Clinton’s foundation to raise awareness about poverty and the AIDS crisis in the continent

Clinton and all the others named by President Trump have expressed regret over associating with Epstein, and say they didn’t know the extent of his sick crimes.

In a statement to The U.S. Sun, a representative for Clinton said:

“These emails prove Bill Clinton did nothing and knew nothing. The rest is noise meant to distract from election losses, backfiring shutdowns, and who knows what else.”

WHITE HOUSE FIRES BACK

The investigations come after President Trump was said to have “spent hours” with one of Epstein’s victims in emails sent by the financier.

In another email sent by Epstein in January 2019, he wrote, “of course he [Trump] knew about the girls as he asked Ghislaine to stop [sic].”

However, the White House has blasted these messages and said the redacted victim was whistleblower Virginia Giuffre, who said President Trump never did anything wrong before her death.

Spokesperson Karoline Leavitt responded to the emails saying, “The Democrats selectively leaked emails to the liberal media to create a fake narrative to smear President Trump.

“The ‘unnamed victim’ referenced in these emails is the late Virginia Giuffre, who repeatedly said President Trump was not involved in any wrongdoing whatsoever and ‘couldn’t have been friendlier’ to her in their limited interactions.”

“The fact remains that President Trump kicked Jeffrey Epstein out of his club decades ago for being a creep to his female employees, including Giuffre.”

Epstein is seen with Trump at the Mar-a-Lago estate, Palm Beach, Florida, in 1997. Getty

EMAIL BOMBSHELLS

Seven bombshells emerged from the trove of documents, including proof that the disgusting photo of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and then-17-year-old Giuffre is real.

More emails sent by Epstein showed that he clamored to discredit Giuffre’s story after she first pointed the finger at him and Andrew.

Other notes sent by Epstein documented his falling out with President Trump.

In one email sent by Epstein to anti-MAGA author Michael Wolff, the sex offender claimed that he was kicked out of Mar-a-Lago by the president.

He wrote, “Trump said he asked me to resign, never a member ever…” – appearing to claim he didn’t have a membership at Trump’s elite golf club.

The House is set to vote next week on whether to force the DOJ to release all files relating to Epstein.

One email suggests that many more bombshells could be hidden in the remaining sealed documents.

In the message sent by Epstein in January 2018, he wrote, “I must be -and I am , meticulous about documentation and back up [sic].”

Epstein died by suicide in August 2019 while behind bars as he stood accused of sex trafficking minors.

He was previously convicted of procuring a child for prostitution and soliciting a prostitute in 2008.

BOTTOMLINE

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi announced the assignment of Manhattan U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton to investigate Jeffrey Epstein’s connections to political figures, including the late President Bill Clinton, in response to President Trump’s directive.

This move followed the release of Epstein-related emails by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee, which included references to President Trump and were intended to highlight his own associations with Epstein.

The probe also targets other prominent Democrats and institutions, such as Larry Summers, Reid Hoffman, and J.P. Morgan, amid President Trump’s calls for scrutiny of Epstein’s relationships with his political opponents.

