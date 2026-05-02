By Harvey Geh

May 3, 2026

PRESIDENT DONALD Trump wants to unleash the secret Dark Eagle hypersonic missile in Iran – and it’s never been used before.

Washington is reportedly mulling deploying the 4,000mph weapon – which can strike targets 2,000 miles away – to the Middle East.

The Dark Eagle missile has never been deployed before. US Army/Spc. Chandler Coat

The nuclear-capable surface-to-surface rocket – which is listed as under development, not operational – could be used to target hidden Iranian missile launchers.

Tehran has moved many of their launchers out of range of typical US weaponry – meaning Washington now needs long-range missiles.

Precision Strike rockets currently being used only have a max range of about 500km.

Dark Eagle during a test launch. Stripes

The Dark Eagle could solve this problem – travelling at breakneck speeds of Mach 5, five times faster than the speed of sound.

President Donald Trump could deploy Dark Eagle missiles. AP

President Trump is mulling fresh strikes on Iran. AFP

It is designed for “long range conventional precision strike capability” against “time-sensitive and heavily defended targets,” according to the Library of Congress.

Each missile is understood to cost roughly £30million and there are currently no more than eight of them, sources told Bloomberg.

The cost of each battery is reportedly £2billion, the outlet said.

Russia and China are understood to already be in possession and have deployed similar long-range hypersonic weapons, reports say.

President Trump could launch a ground invasion of Iran, reports say. Getty

The Strait of Hormuz has been locked down for weeks. Reuters

CENTCOM has requested approval to deploy it – and if given the green light, it could help the US bring Tehran to the negotiating table.

It comes as Tehran’s regime continues to survive US pressure – blocking the Strait of Hormuz and refusing to come to a peace deal.

Unsuccessful negotiations between the two sides in Pakistan failed to reach a breakthrough – and both countries and deployed a military presence in the fiercely contested Strait of Hormuz.

The regime has held the key waterway hostage for weeks – sending oil prices soaring.

A shaky ceasefire has been in place for three weeks but is currently under strain as a result of the Hormuz saga.

Washington officials are discussing a fresh round of “powerful” strikes on Iran in order to end the war once and for all.

White House talks have even covered the possibility of a ground invasion in Iran to seize the regime’s enriched uranium stockpile.

Another plan involves the US taking control of a small part of the trade artery to keep commercial shipping flowing, Axios reported, adding this operation could include US ground forces.

Brent crude prices have continued to spike in response to Tehran’s chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz – a passage for one fifth of global oil exports.

President Trump has also blasted European allies for refusing to help him unblock the hotly contested waterway – most recently slamming Germany‘s leader Friedrich Merz.

It came after the German Chancellor criticized the war in Iran and suggested that the US had been humiliated by its consequences.

President Trump said Merz was doing a terrible job – and just days later, a request was made by Washington to pull some 5,000 US troops out of Germany.

The move – largely seen as a response to Merz’s comments – came as President Trump said he was “not satisfied” with Iran’s latest peace offer.

The regime offered to pause nuclear ambition talks in return for unblocking the narrow trade route.

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BOTTOMLINE

U.S. military discussions about potentially deploying the Army’s Long-Range Hypersonic Weapon (LRHW)—nicknamed Dark Eagle—to the Middle East amid tensions with Iran is not a brand-new “secret” program pulled from nowhere.

Dark Eagle is the U.S. Army’s ground-launched hypersonic boost-glide missile system, in limited service after years of development.

Roughly $15 million per missile (some estimates higher, up to $40M+ depending on the source and batch). A full battery costs around $2.7 billion.

Never been used in combat it is designed for rapid, precision strikes on time-sensitive, heavily defended targets like enemy missile launchers, command centers, air defenses, or other high-value assets in contested areas.

The goal: strike Iranian ballistic missile launchers that have reportedly been moved beyond the range of current U.S. systems like the Precision Strike Missile (PrSM, ~300+ miles).

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