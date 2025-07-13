By Ethan White

July 13, 2025

The Supreme Court just opened the gates of war—and this time, it’s not just against a bloated federal bureaucracy.

It’s a full-frontal assault on the shadow government, the embedded elite infrastructure that has choked America from the inside for decades.

On July 9, 2025, President Donald J. Trump officially gained clearance to carry out the most aggressive purge of globalist influence in U.S. government history.

They tried to stop him. They used judges, dark money networks, puppet bureaucrats, and activist union fronts to halt Executive Order 14210—the DOGE Order. But it failed.

The Supreme Court didn’t just stay a lower court ruling—they declared war on the deep infiltration of the administrative state, the same machine that has been weaponized for years against free Americans.

THE DOGE ORDER: A WEAPONIZED CLEANSE OF GLOBALIST CONTROL

President Trump’s Executive Order 14210 isn’t some bureaucratic reshuffle.

This is a controlled demolition of the real enemy: the cabal of unelected, untouchable federal operatives embedded in agencies from the IRS to the State Department.

These aren’t just “employees”—they’re data handlers, policy influencers, and gatekeepers who’ve been advancing the global elite’s agenda with full immunity.

The DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency Workforce Optimization Initiative) mandates that for every four government employees who leave, only one can be hired.

On the surface, it sounds like a cost-cutting plan. But beneath it lies the truth: this is about flushing out the long-protected infiltrators who have sabotaged American sovereignty since the treasonous Bush-Clinton era.

The Order targets any office not mandated by law, which means the diversity, equity, and inclusion programs—tools of cultural subversion—are on the chopping block.

These DEI initiatives were never about “equity.”

They were psychological conditioning programs designed to destroy meritocracy and install race-based ideological foot soldiers loyal not to America, but to the agenda of the late Klaus Schwab, George Soros, and their international think tank apparatus.

READ MORE: JAG Pulls Plug on Klaus Schwab

THE GLOBALIST INFRASTRUCTURE IS TREMBLING

The reason the American Federation of Government Employees and other unions sprinted to file lawsuits? Because they know what’s coming.

These unions were hijacked long ago by globalists to protect embedded agents who answered not to American law but to foreign NGOs, the World Economic Forum, and transnational intelligence networks operating under the banner of “public policy.”

This is why Judge Susan Illston, a known loyalist to the criminal Obama-Biden judicial pipeline, issued an injunction to block the order in May.

She didn’t act in the name of law—she acted in defense of the global administrative state. But as of today, that shield is shattered.

The Supreme Court made it clear: President Trump’s order is lawful.

The court, in a stunning rebuke of decades of judicial activism, confirmed that President Trump holds the constitutional authority to restructure and purge the federal system—especially when it’s infested with enemies of the Republic.

Even Justice Sotomayor and Justice Jackson couldn’t deny it. Their cautious wording is a smokescreen; the damage is done. The DOGE Order moves forward, full throttle.

WHO’S REALLY BEING FIRED?

Behind every “government employee” being removed is a deeper story.

These aren’t just nameless bureaucrats. Many are contracted analysts, former CIA handlers, FBI desk agents, and State Department operatives who played key roles in:

Leaking classified intel during President Trump’s first term

Manipulating foreign aid to fund third-party regime change ops

Facilitating Big Tech’s censorship architecture via backdoor data access

Shielding child trafficking rings under the guise of foreign “humanitarian” missions

Running psychological operations on American soil through fake think tanks and academic programs

Now, the purge begins.

THE DOGE TEAMS: STRATEGIC COUNTER-INSURGENCY

Each agency will now receive a DOGE team lead—a figure with full authority to block hirings, oversee internal staffing decisions, and impose data-based restructuring protocols.

These aren’t just HR specialists. These are counter-insurgency operatives, acting under Executive Order authority to cleanse the federal structure of ideological subversion and globalist compliance.

Agencies are required to justify every hire through national interest priorities.

That means no more nepotistic hires, no more DEI mandates, and no more Soros-funded NGO “fellows” embedded in U.S. government offices under fake scholarships or “equity” fellowships.

And to ensure the shield is complete, President Trump’s order bans applicants who refuse to sign nondisclosure agreements, who aren’t full U.S. citizens, or who have misused government resources—a direct swipe at the leakers, dual nationals, and digital infiltrators who’ve been selling America’s data to the highest bidder.

TIMED FOR INDEPENDENCE: JULY 4, 2026

The globalists understand symbolism. So does President Trump.

The DOGE Order is set to conclude by July 4, 2026, exactly 250 years after America declared independence from another corrupt empire. It’s not a coincidence.

This is the final declaration of independence from the modern British-Atlantic global financial empire—the IMF-controlled monetary claws, the climate treaty shackles, the biometric tracking and carbon scoring systems they tried to install through agencies like the EPA and HHS.

THE ELITES’ COLLAPSE IS ACCELERATING

This decision doesn’t stand alone. Just last month, a coordinated media blackout attempted to cover up the Supreme Court’s ruling in Trump v. CASA, where they struck down the ability of judges to issue nationwide injunctions—the very tool the Deep State relied on to paralyze President Trump’s first term.

In a clear act of treason, District Judge Brian Murphy defied the ruling by reissuing an illegal injunction to block deportations of illegals to South Sudan.

The court obliterated his authority on June 23. Murphy tried to override the highest court in the land—and failed. Even Justice Kagan admitted it was lawless.

This isn’t judicial confusion—it’s judicial insurrection. But the Supreme Court’s responses are now sharp and direct.

President Trump has solidified a constitutional firewall against weaponized lawfare, and with this latest ruling, the purge of the illegal administrative state is legally locked in.

PRESIDENT TRUMP’S STRATEGIC TIMING

Why now?

Because the world is waking up. The elite’s currency scams are unraveling.

Central Bank Digital Currencies have failed to gain traction in sovereign states.

BRICS+ nations have begun to move to asset-backed settlements, and President Trump’s quiet alliance with gold-backed trade systems is shaking the foundation of the petrodollar.

The IRS hiring freeze remains in place, and globalists can no longer launder fake ESG data through captured federal agencies.

Criminal Biden’s puppet administration, now reduced to a powerless echo chamber, has been bypassed.

President Trump doesn’t need to “run” for office—he is already operating as Commander-in-Chief, supported by strategic military alliances within U.S. infrastructure and abroad.

THIS IS A CLEANSE. A RESET—ON OUR TERMS.

This is not the “Great Reset” the elites envisioned.

This is the Great Reversal—a return to constitutional power, guided not by globalist treaties but by American sovereignty.

Executive Order 14210 is the scalpel.

The Supreme Court just handed it back to its rightful wielder: President Donald J. Trump. And the Deep State arteries have begun to bleed.

They can no longer hide in “departments.” They can no longer shield themselves behind “diversity” hiring quotas. They can no longer censor or sabotage from within.

July 9, 2025, marks a new phase in the war for control over the soul of America.

And this time, we are taking it all back.

READ MORE:

PRESIDENT TRUMP IS DRAINING THE SWAMP – DEBT GROWTH DROPPED 92% IN LESS THAN 4 MONTHS, $150 BILLION CUT FROM FEDERAL WASTE

JUST IN: Supreme Court Allows Trump Administration to Terminate Teaching Grants That Violate DEI Policy in 5-4 Vote – Chief Justice Roberts Sides with Liberal Justices

Secretary of State Marco Rubio announces SHUTDOWN of USAID after six decades

THE US GOVERNMENT IS BEING SHUT DOWN! President Trump’s Plan to DRAIN THE SWAMP by FORCE Has Officially Begun!

USAID Traitors Arrested

Ex-USAID Director Exposes Deep-Rooted Corruption and Waste

Secretary of State Marco Rubio Shuts Down Government Office That’s Been Censoring the Free Speech of Americans

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.