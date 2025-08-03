By Jim Hᴏft

August 3, 2025

President Trump’s Department of Justice has officially launched a sweeping nationwide investigation into bloated and corrupted voter rolls across the United States.

According to Fox News’ Aishah Hasnie, the effort comes directly from a March executive order signed by President Trump, tasking Attorney General Pam Bondi and the DOJ with coordinating with state attorneys general to investigate and prosecute illegal voter registrations — including felons, dead voters, and foreign nationals.

On March 25, 2025, President Trump signed Executive Order 14248, titled “Preserving and Protecting the Integrity of American Elections.”

The order directed Attorney General Pam Bondi to coordinate with state attorneys general and election officials to identify and investigate “suspected election crimes” (e.g. voter fraud or illegal registrations).

It instructed the DOJ to enter into information-sharing agreements with states so that any evidence of ineligible voting or registration discovered at the state level would be reported to federal authorities.

A major focus was placed on purging ineligible names from voter rolls and prosecuting unlawful registrations.

The DOJ was ordered to review voter lists for individuals who are not eligible to vote, including people with felony convictions, deceased individuals, and non-citizens, and to assist states in prosecuting such cases where appropriate.

In fact, the text of the order directs the Attorney General to “coordinate with State attorneys general” to pursue foreign nationals unlawfully registered or voting in U.S. elections and to enforce federal laws barring non-citizen voting.

It also mandates enforcement of existing list-maintenance laws (like the National Voter Registration Act and Help America Vote Act) that require removal of deceased or otherwise ineligible voters from the rolls.

To compel cooperation, the executive order empowered the Attorney General to withhold certain federal grants or funds from states that refused to comply with voter roll investigations or information-sharing.

In other words, if a state did not cooperate in rooting out illegal registrations or election fraud, the DOJ could pull related federal funding as leverage.

Attorney General Pam Bondi has already dispatched teams to problem states like California, Texas, and Minnesota.

Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows (D) confirmed during a press conference that her state received a DOJ letter and that, according to NASS, all 50 states will eventually receive similar requests.

More from FOX News:

WATCH: Project Constitution on X: "🚨 BREAKING: DOJ Launches Nationwide Voter Roll Investigation 🚨 Trump promised to protect our elections — and now he’s delivering. 💥 The Department of Justice is opening a sweeping investigation into outdated and illegal voter rolls across the country, targeting: 🗳️ Felons 🗳️ https://t.co/TfLnLuD39Q" / X

BOTTOMLINE

In March 2025, President Trump signed Executive Order 14248, titled “Preserving and Protecting the Integrity of American Elections,” directing Attorney General Pam Bondi and the Department of Justice (DOJ) to coordinate with state attorneys general and election officials to investigate and prosecute illegal voter registrations, including those of felons, deceased individuals, and noncitizens.

The DOJ has since launched a nationwide investigation into voter rolls, focusing on identifying and removing ineligible voters to ensure election integrity ahead of the 2026 midterms.

The effort involves requesting voter registration lists and election data from multiple states, with a particular emphasis on compliance with federal laws like the National Voter Registration Act of 1993.

For example, in Colorado, the DOJ made a sweeping demand for all 2024 election records, while at least nine other states, including Michigan, Arizona, and Pennsylvania, received requests for voter rolls and information on voter eligibility processes.

The initiative has sparked concerns among election officials and experts.

Some, like David Becker, a former DOJ attorney, describe the requests as unprecedented and potentially overreaching, citing the massive volume of data sought and the risk of misusing sensitive voter information.

In Colorado, a GOP consultant, Jeff Small, contacted county clerks, claiming to work with the White House to inspect voting equipment, raising fears of federal interference.

Critics argue the investigation, driven by President Trump’s claims of fraud in the 2020 election, could lead to voter suppression or be used to challenge future election results.

Others, like DOJ official Harmeet Dhillon, assert that clean voter rolls are essential for fair elections.

States like New Hampshire have resisted sharing certain data, citing legal restrictions, while others, like Wisconsin, have complied partially by sharing publicly available voter files.

The DOJ’s actions, supported by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), also involve probing noncitizen voting.

READ MORE:

MILITARY SEIZES VOTING SERVERS AFTER PROOF THAT 2020 ELECTION WAS HACKED, VOTING MACHINES RIGGED, TRAITORS IDENTIFIED, MASSIVE FRAUD EXPOSED

PRESIDENT TRUMP CONFIRMS 2020 WAS A STOLEN ELECTION: Classified Docs PROVE CIA, FBI, and Biden Orchestrated a Treasonous Coup — FULL DISCLOSURE INCOMING

Election integrity - what's that?

President Trump Tackles Election Integrity with Sweeping Executive Order; Will Punish States That Don't Comply

Questions persist about falsification of 100,000 mail-in ballots in Michigan as Imposter Governor Whitmer changes election laws to make fraud harder to expose

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.