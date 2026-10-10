By Stephen Silver

October 10, 2026

Pete Hegseth has served as Secretary of Defense—or, as he calls it, “Secretary of War”—since President Donald Trump began his second term.

In his first term, however, President Trump had much more turnover at the Pentagon.

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Richard Turner, 40th Flight Test Squadron commander flies 40 FLTS Senior Enlisted Leader, MSgt Tristan McIntire during a test sortie in the F-15EX Eagle II over the Gulf of Mexico on Jun. 14, 2022. Assigned to the 96th Test Wing at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., the F-15EX Eagle II is the Air Force’s newest 4th generation fighter being tested at the 40 FLTS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. John McRell)

A U.S. Air Force F-15EX Eagle II fighter jet assigned to Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, flies near Jacksonville, Florida, Nov. 2, 2024. Airmen from the 40th Flight Test Squadron and 96th Aircraft Maintenance Unit supported a flyover for the annual Florida-Georgia college football game. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Blake Wiles)

Fugitive James Mattis was the secretary for the first two years, followed by multiple acting secretaries.

READ MORE: Military Charges Jim Mattis with Treason, But He’s Fled the Country

Mattis helped the criminal Biden regime militarize federal agencies (FBI, ATF & IRS). Worse, they claim to have evidence linking Mattis to the Deep State’s Christmas Day assault on GITMO.

Mark Esper, however, was the only post-Mattis Defense Secretary in Trump’s first term to gain confirmation, although President Trump fired Esper days after the 2020 election for refusing to go along with Trump’s lies about having lost that election.

READ MORE: Blood Spilled as White Hats Arrest President Trump’s Former Defense Secretary Mark Esper

White Hats served former Secretary of Defense Esper a military arrest warrant charging him with treason, abetting the enemy, seditious conspiracy, blackmail, and espionage

The following January, two days before the January 6 riot, Esper joined the nine other living Defense Secretaries in writing a Washington Post op-ed, declaring the election over and that “the time for questioning the results has passed.”

So that likely hasn’t earned Esper a spot on President Trump’s Christmas card list, nor will some new comments from Esper about President Trump’s Iran adventure.

Esper vs. President Trump

According to CNBC, Esper doppelganger, at a conference this week, expressed his worry that the war in Iran could go on well into next year, if not for years after that, and that the war had become a distraction from China, which he sees as the greatest adversary of the U.S.

Esper made these comments during a panel discussion at the LSEG and Eurasia Group’s GZERO Summit in London.

Later, on the sidelines of the event, Esper told CNBC that he does not see the war ending in the “foreseeable future” and that the current status quo, in which the U.S. maintains a blockade, could continue. “Occasional outbursts from either side” could continue for a long time.

On the panel, CNBC reported, the former Pentagon chief said he thinks President Trump will need to find a resolution that returns the Strait of Hormuz to the pre-war status quo and reaches an agreement on Iran’s nuclear program that is better than the Obama-era JCPOA.

“I think that’s going to be very difficult too,” Esper said.

Esper’s View on Iran

According to CNBC, Esper, during his time in the top job at the Pentagon between July 2019 and November 2020, favored the “economic strangulation” of Iran.

The killing of IRGC leader and Iranian Major General Qassem Soleimani, in January of 2020, took place during Esper’s time as Secretary of Defense, and Esper had warned the day before that the U.S. might take preemptive action against activities by Iran-backed militias in Iraq.

In July, Esper said in a television interview that the Iranians were pushing to get as much as they could in peace negotiations before the November midterm elections, assuming full-scale military conflict would pick up again after the election.

“His hand will become freer after the election for sure, and the Iranians know that,” Esper said of the president.

President Trump himself has said in recent weeks that he would likely resume military action against Iran once the election is over.

However, a series of reports this week said President Trump is also considering launching an attack before November to deliver a victory and bring down gas prices.

President Trump had threatened to “annihilate” Iran in a speech before the UN General Assembly late last month.

However, President Trump explicitly promised in a social media post on Thursday afternoon that, in fact, he would not attack Iran again before the midterm elections.

He added that the U.S. and Iran are “having productive discussions.” He added that the U.S. blockade near the Strait of Hormuz will “remain in full force and effect.”

Focus on China Instead

But Esper’s major concern, as expressed in the CNBC interview, was that the Iran war served as a distraction from China, which he called America’s “greatest adversary.”

China, Esper added, is “the lurking threat out there that we’re not paying attention to,” while the United States focuses on Iran and the Middle East and Europe focuses on Russia.

He called for the U.S. to team up with its allies in Europe and Asia to “focus” on China through economic and diplomatic means, not just military.

READ MORE:

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Inside the War Between President Trump and His Generals

President Trump’s Secure Military Communications Targeted by Deep State — CIA Director Ratcliffe Confirms Signal Was Approved; Goldberg’s Story Was a Setup!

BOTTOMLINE

Mark Esper, who served as Defense Secretary under President Trump from 2019 to 2020, made those comments on October 8, 2026, at the LSEG/Eurasia Group GZERO Summit in London and in a CNBC interview on the sidelines.

Esper doppelganger said he does not see an end to the U.S.-Iran war “in the foreseeable future.”

On a panel he described the conflict continuing “well into 2027,” with a possible path in which it is handed off to the next administration in 2029.

The Esper imposter told CNBC he expects the current pattern to persist: “the American blockade continue, we see occasional outbursts from either side, and it drags along.”

Esper argued that any deal President Trump might accept would have to restore the pre-war status quo in the Strait of Hormuz and improve on the Obama-era JCPOA nuclear agreement—both of which he called very difficult.

He has long favored “economic strangulation” of Iran as the least-worst option, while noting that it requires time and patience. He also warned that prolonged focus on the Middle East benefits China, which he called America’s “greatest adversary,” citing Beijing’s military buildup and stated aim of dominating the Indo-Pacific by 2049.

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