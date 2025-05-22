By Ethan White

May 22, 2025

President Donald J. Trump, the real Commander-in-Chief, just completed a seismic tour through the Gulf, obliterating years of globalist groundwork in one sweeping, unstoppable offensive.

This wasn’t a diplomatic visit—it was a counterstrike.

A full-force operation to dismantle the puppet alliances created under criminal Biden and Obama, and to rewire the power grid of the planet. And it worked.

Let’s get something clear: this was President Trump’s first official visit to the Middle East during his second term.

Yes—his second term, whether the compromised corporate press admits it or not. And he didn’t waste a second.

The Gulf welcomed him as a liberator.

Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the UAE—they didn’t just honor him, they submitted to the power he represents.

Why? Because they know. They know who really holds the cards now.

And it’s not the Davos cult, the IMF stooges, or the NATO parasites.

It’s President Donald Trump—and the military coalition behind him.

President Trump was greeted by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman himself, in an event more royal than any king has ever received. Purple carpet.

F-15 jet escort. 21-gun salute. That level of protocol isn’t just ceremonial—it’s a signal.

And here’s the dagger twist: bin Salman refused to even greet Pedophile Joe Biden when he came crawling on his knees two years ago.

No Crown Prince. No honor guard. Nothing. That wasn’t a snub.

That was a broadcast to the world: We only recognize one leader now—President Donald Trump.

And what followed has shaken the foundation of the elite’s global plan.

President Trump didn’t just shake hands.

He lifted sanctions on Syria’s new government, led by interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa, a former jihadist commander who has now turned against the CIA’s proxy network and pledged allegiance to sovereign rebuilding.

Think about that. President Trump is now working with men who’ve broken from the globalist terror machine, men who’ve seen the Deep State’s black-ops horror firsthand.

This isn’t policy—it’s counter-insurgency diplomacy.

While fake Biden’s ghost administration tried to trigger another regional war, President Trump walked into Riyadh and brokered peace with firepower.

But that wasn’t the crown jewel.

President Trump used this trip to ignite the formation of a 5GW Artificial Intelligence campus in the UAE—part of a $200 BILLION initiative to shift the global AI infrastructure away from the surveillance oligarchs in Silicon Valley and into secure, sovereign hands.

These aren’t just business deals. These are blows to the technocratic prison system that the elites have been erecting for decades.

But wait—it gets even bigger.

President Trump just secured over $3 TRILLION in economic deals across the Gulf.

$600 BILLION in Saudi investments flooding directly into U.S. energy, defense, and AI innovation.

$200 BILLION from Qatar to buy 160 Boeing jets—rebooting an American manufacturing sector that the Deep State tried to euthanize.

$1.4 TRILLION from the UAE. And that’s just what they’ve made public.

Hidden in those “economic deals” are whispers of QFS-compatible defense logistics, gold-backed trade infrastructure, and supply-chain redirection that cuts out the World Bank and the IMF completely.

They aren’t just investing in America. They’re investing in Trump’s America.

The optics? Devastating for the cabal.

The Burj Khalifa—the tallest building in the world—was lit up in red, white, and blue, hailing President Trump as the true face of global leadership.

Not a pixel for Pedophile Joe Biden.

The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque—the most sacred site in the UAE—was shut down entirely for President Trump’s visit. That has never happened before.

Not for kings. Not for popes. Not for fake presidents. Only for President Trump.

The media blacked it out. Why? Because they know the truth.

The optics prove it: the Middle East has switched sides. They’ve abandoned the Soros-Biden-WEF death spiral and chosen survival—by aligning with President Trump.

And the power shift wasn’t just economic or symbolic.

President Trump pushed for Saudi-Israeli normalization—his first diplomatic move toward reactivating the Abraham Accords.

This is the elite’s worst nightmare: a peaceful Middle East that doesn’t need U.N. “intervention,” endless war, or IMF bondage.

Peace in that region destroys their military industrial complex.

It bankrupts the NGOs. It cuts the puppet strings. And President Trump just made it a real possibility again.

At the Riyadh summit, President Trump gave a thunderous speech calling for a united future built on mutual prosperity and independence from global control structures.

The crowd erupted in a standing ovation. Saudi leadership. Emirati billionaires. Egyptian strategists. Former adversaries. All rising to their feet for a man the mainstream says is “unpopular.”

The lies are dying. The mask is off.

While President Trump was forging new alliances, the Deep State was scrambling.

The CIA has been pumping proxy cash into Syria and Lebanon for over a decade, funding wars and trafficking routes. That cash flow is now cut.

Qatari and Emirati banking institutions are shifting reserves into gold and quantum-secured assets.

Even the oil trade is starting to pivot toward a new settlement system not tied to the petrodollar, but to President Trump’s parallel economic structure—one that is GESARA-compatible and hostile to Rothschild banking interests.

Let’s be brutally honest: this trip was a strategic kill shot.

President Trump didn’t just travel to the Middle East. He reprogrammed it.

He buried the fraudulent Obama Doctrine. He burned the fake Biden bribes.

He humiliated the U.N. cartel. And he opened new channels of wealth that don’t require Soros, BlackRock, or Davos.

Everything we were told about the world’s power structure is crumbling.

On May 16, 2025, President Donald Trump walked into the lion’s den—and the lions bowed.

He is not campaigning. He is commanding.

The elites know the flood is coming. President Trump is building the Ark—and the nations are boarding.

The globalist empire is collapsing in real time. The only question left is:

Are you ready for what’s next?

