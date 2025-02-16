By Steve Watson

February 16, 2025

A short time after Robert F. Kennedy Jr was confirmed as the Secretary of Health and Human Services, President Trump announced that he will head a massive new ‘Make America Healthy Again’ commission.

The Commission will tackle every aspect of the nation’s chronic epidemic of disease stemming from unhealthy eating and lifestyles.

A press release announcing the initiative states “American life expectancy significantly lags behind other developed countries, with pre‑COVID-19 United States life expectancy averaging 78.8 years and comparable countries averaging 82.6 years. This equates to 1.25 billion fewer life years for the United States population,”

The release also further details that six out of every 10 Americans have at least one chronic disease and four out of 10 have at least two.

The commission aims to bring “fresh thinking on nutrition, physical activity, healthy lifestyles, over-reliance on medication and treatments, the effects of new technological habits, environmental impacts, and food and drug quality and safety.”

Another core element will be to compile an immediate report on how best to combat the widespread childhood health crisis and implement them.

Kennedy will head up the program with at least 10 other cabinet members and senior officials working under him.

During an emotional statement after his confirmation, Kennedy noted “For 20 years I’ve gotten up every morning on my knees and prayed that God would put me in a position where I can end the childhood chronic disease epidemic in this country.”

“On August 23rd of last year, God sent me President Trump,” he added.

“He’s kept every promise that he’s made to me, he’s kept his word in every account and gone way beyond it,” Kennedy continued.

“I’m so grateful to you, Mr. President. A lot of people told me that I couldn’t trust President Trump, I better get it in writing. And we did a handshake and everything that he told me he was going to do, he has done,” Kennedy further declared.

He then turned to President Trump and said “I’ve told you before, I genuinely believe that you are a pivotal historical figure. And you are going to transform this country.”

WATCH: m o d e r n i t y on X: "RFK Jr tells Trump he is a “pivotal historical figure.” https://t.co/y3eg9Vkso0" / X

In further comments during a Fox News interview, Kennedy noted he will particularly focus on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) in addition to food stamps and school lunches.

“We shouldn’t be subsidizing people to eat poison,” he asserted.

Kennedy further emphasized that while he will never impinge on “freedom of choice,” he wants to bring “radical transparency” to help people be more aware of what they are consuming.

“If you want to eat Twinkies, you ought to be able to eat them, but you ought to know what’s in them,” Kennedy explained, adding “So a lot of what I’m going to do is about radical transparency, about making people understand, allowing people to understand and empower them with understanding that if you eat that, it may seem cheap, but it’s going to cost you in the long run. You’re going to get diabetes.”

“There are certain additives. We have 10,000 additives in our food,” Kennedy continued, adding “The Europeans have 400. Many of the additives that we have are just illegal in Europe. We need to move more and more toward the European standard.”

WATCH: Gunther Eagleman™ on X: "BREAKING: RFK Jr. just announced he is going to bring RADICAL TRANSPARENCY to HHS! He was asked what the top three additives are that he wants to get removed, and his answer is exactly why he is the PERFECT person for this job: "I would say, first of all, you know, I believe https://t.co/A0aKNkoHON" / X

Elsewhere in the interview, Kennedy also promised to launch a more robust vaccine injury reporting system.

WATCH: The Vigilant Fox 🦊 on X: "BREAKING: RFK Jr. vows to launch a real vaccine injury reporting system that actually works. This is HUGE! LAURA INGRAHAM: “Do you think the COVID vaccine was safe, and the boosters were safe? A lot of people talk about adverse effects. RFK JR: “We don’t have good data on it, https://t.co/4HtQDRYs9I" / X

It’s a new golden age for the health of America

New HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has expressed intentions to overhaul federal health agencies, suggesting that entire departments at the FDA are in his sights.

In a social media post, Kennedy urged FDA employees to prepare for departure and maintain records.

HHS oversees more than 80,000 employees, including over 18,000 at NIH, which manages a $47 billion research budget.

The CDC similarly employs 13,000 workers and has an annual budget of $9.2 billion.

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.