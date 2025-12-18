By FP News Desk

December 19, 2025

US President Donald Trump has signed a proclamation expanding the limits on the entry of foreign nationals into the country, the White House has announced.

The Trump administration has imposed full restrictions and entry limitations on citizens from five countries – Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger, South Sudan, and Syria.

These are in addition to the initial list of 12 countries.

The White House added that full restrictions have also been imposed on individuals holding Palestinian Authority-issued travel documents.

The move marks a significant escalation in President Trump’s efforts to tighten security following the shooting of two National Guard members in Washington, DC, on November 26.

The alleged shooter, an Afghan national who had served in a CIA-affiliated unit in Afghanistan, was allowed into the US after the country’s withdrawal in 2021. He was granted asylum earlier this year after undergoing a vetting process.

READ MORE:

President Trump set to slap travel ban & restrictions on 43 countries including Russia and Belarus with 11 nations on the ‘red’ list

President Donald Trump Declares War on the Third Worldification of the United States

How President Trump’s Border Crackdown Has Choked Cartels’ Fentanyl Flow Into the US

Fired Up President Trump Vows PERMANENT Pause on Migration from 3rd World Countries – Pledges to Oust Non-Assets, Denaturalize Disruptive Migrants, and Deport Foreign Nationals Draining Our Resources!

BOTTOMLINE

President Donald J. Trump signed a proclamation expanding the U.S. travel ban and entry restrictions on foreign nationals from additional countries, citing national security concerns related to deficiencies in identity management, information sharing, vetting procedures, terrorism risks, and high visa overstay rates.

The updated policy affects nationals from 37 countries and territories in total (including the Palestinian Authority as a distinct category), with a focus on Africa, the Middle East, and select other regions.

The proclamation emphasizes data-driven decisions, drawing from Department of State reports, DHS visa overstay statistics, and consultations under Executive Order 14161. It narrows some family-based exceptions to curb potential fraud while preserving humanitarian waivers.

Reactions have been mixed, with supporters praising enhanced security and critics arguing it discriminates against Muslim-majority and African nations.

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.