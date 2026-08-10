By American Media Group

August 10, 2026

PRESIDENT TRUMP’S NEW PLAN TO ABOLISH THE IRS!

In recent political and economic discourse, a bold proposal has emerged: the potential abolition of the INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE (IRS) and the replacement of federal income tax with a system centered on tariffs.

President Trump has frequently signaled a shift toward this “EXTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE” (ERS) model, suggesting that by taxing imported goods rather than domestic labor, the United States could revitalize its manufacturing base while unburdening the average taxpayer.

However, moving from an income-based tax system to a consumption-based tariff system is a monumental shift with far-reaching consequences for the dollar, inflation, and your personal finances.

Understanding the mechanics of this plan requires a deep dive into trade deficits, debt markets, and the delicate balance between job creation and the cost of living.

THE MATH OF REPLACING THE IRS WITH TARIFFS

The primary hurdle to abolishing the IRS is the sheer scale of revenue generated by the current system.

Currently, the federal income tax brings in approximately $2.6 TRILLION annually.

This accounts for roughly half of the total tax revenue collected by the government.

In contrast, tariff revenue—the taxes paid on goods imported from other countries—traditionally represents a much smaller slice of the pie.

In 2024, tariff revenue stood at roughly $79 BILLION. By 2025, following the implementation of various trade penalties and increased rates, that number surged to $264 BILLION.

While this represents a staggering fourfold increase in just one year, it still only amounts to about one-tenth of what is collected via income tax.

For tariffs to fully replace the IRS, the U.S. would need to tenfold its current tariff revenue.

This would require either an unprecedented increase in the volume of imports (which contradicts the goal of bringing manufacturing home) or extremely high tax rates on every product entering the country.

While the complete abolition of the IRS may be a long-term ideological goal, the current data suggests that tariffs are currently functioning as a supplement to, rather than a total replacement for, the income tax.

UNDERSTANDING THE TRADE DEFICIT AND THE ECONOMIC “FLIP”

A central pillar of the argument for higher tariffs is the desire to close the “TRADE DEFICIT.”

Currently, the United States maintains a trade deficit of approximately $900 BILLION.

In simple terms, this means Americans spend $900 BILLION more on foreign goods (from countries like China, Mexico, and Canada) than those countries spend on American-made goods.

From an economic perspective, this results in a massive outflow of U.S. DOLLARS.

When we buy a car from Mexico or electronics from China, we send our currency abroad in exchange for physical assets.

The goal of a tariff-heavy “ERS” system is to flip this dynamic.

THE JOBS VS. PRICES TRADE-OFF

The logic behind tariffs is rooted in protectionism.

By making it more expensive for businesses to produce goods in foreign countries and ship them to the U.S., the government aims to incentivize companies to relocate their factories to American soil.

Historically, the move toward globalized manufacturing had a clear “COST-BENEFIT” profile:

By reintroducing aggressive tariffs, the goal is to prioritize job growth over low prices.

While this could lead to a domestic manufacturing boom and stronger employment in the industrial sector, it inherently means that the “cheap stuff” era may be coming to an end.

If a business must pay 10% to 20% more to produce a product in the U.S. versus overseas, those costs are eventually passed down to the consumer.

THE HIDDEN CONNECTION: TARIFFS, DEBT, AND YOUR MORTGAGE

One of the most complex aspects of this economic shift is how it affects the U.S. DEBT MARKET.

Because the U.S. dollar is the world’s reserve currency, foreign countries don’t just hold onto the dollars they earn from our trade deficit—they reinvest them.

The “safest” place for foreign nations to park their excess dollars is in UNITED STATES TREASURIES (government debt).

Countries like Japan, the United Kingdom, and Canada take the dollars they earned from selling us goods and use them to buy our debt.

This creates a cycle where foreign demand for U.S. debt keeps interest rates low.

HOW TREASURY YIELDS DICTATE YOUR INTEREST RATES

The U.S. government currently has a significant spending problem.

It collects roughly $5 TRILLION in taxes but spends approximately $7 TRILLION, leaving a $2 TRILLION gap that must be filled by borrowing.

When there is high global demand for U.S. debt (because foreign countries have plenty of dollars from trade), the government can offer lower interest rates on its bonds.

Because U.S. TREASURIES are considered “risk-free” assets, they serve as the baseline for all other interest rates in the economy.

If tariffs successfully reduce the trade deficit, foreign countries will have fewer U.S. DOLLARS to reinvest in our debt.

If the demand for U.S. TREASURIES drops, the government must offer higher interest rates to attract lenders.

This could inadvertently lead to a rise in mortgage rates and other consumer loans, even if the intention of the policy was to help the domestic economy.

INFLATION AND THE PATH FORWARD

The final piece of the puzzle is inflation.

Tariffs are essentially a tax on consumption. While some businesses may absorb the cost of a tariff to remain competitive, many cannot do so indefinitely.

If it becomes 10% more expensive to bring a product into the country, the retail price will likely rise.

Higher inflation creates a ripple effect through the FEDERAL RESERVE.

If prices are rising due to tariff costs, the Federal Reserve is less likely to cut interest rates and may even feel pressured to raise them to cool the economy.

This creates a “dilemma” where the push for domestic jobs through tariffs could lead to a higher cost of living and more expensive borrowing for the very people the policy aims to protect.

As the conversation around abolishing the IRS and implementing an External Revenue Service continues, it is vital to look beyond the headlines.

The movement toward a tariff-based economy is an attempt to transition from a consumer-driven economy to a producer-driven one.

While this shift promises to protect American labor and reduce dependence on foreign manufacturing, it requires navigating a complex web of inflation, interest rates, and global debt dynamics.

Understanding these “moving parts” is the first step in preparing your personal finances for a potentially radical shift in how the American government funds itself.

READ MORE:

BREAKING NEWS! PRESIDENT TRUMP BLOWS UP THE IRS: GOODBYE BLOODSUCKING TAXES!

“ABOLISH THE IRS” Trends After President Trump Exposes Tax System — “FOREIGN COUNTRIES CONTROL OUR POLITICIANS”

President Trump Begins Disbanding IRS: “They’re Un-American and Must Go”

President Trump Plans to Abolish the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) ‘as Soon as Possible’

BOTTOMLINE

In January 2025 (just before inauguration), President Donald Trump posted about creating an External Revenue Service (ERS) to collect tariffs, duties, and other foreign-source revenue, framing it as a shift away from relying solely on the Internal Revenue Service for domestic taxation.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and others later described a broader goal of eventually abolishing the IRS so that “outsiders pay” via tariffs.

Creating a new agency like the ERS requires congressional action ; a president cannot unilaterally invent one.

By mid-to-late 2025 the concept had largely stalled amid internal turf issues and tariff revenues falling short of the most optimistic projections. It has not taken over IRS functions.

President Trump and aides have repeatedly floated the long-term idea that high tariffs could eventually reduce or eliminate the need for federal income taxes.

As of 2026, the IRS has not been abolished. It continues to process returns, issue refunds, and operate (including during the 2026 filing season).

What has occurred:

Significant workforce reductions under DOGE and related efforts— roughly 25–30% of staff (tens of thousands of employees) left via buyouts, resignations, and cuts between early 2025 and early 2026. Enforcement activity declined, leadership has been unstable, and modernization efforts were scaled back.

Ongoing budget pressure and operational strain, but the agency remains functional.

The long-standing FairTax Act (H.R. 25 in the 119th Congress) would abolish the IRS and replace income/payroll/estate taxes with a national sales tax administered mainly by the states. It was reintroduced in 2025, referred to committee, and has not advanced—consistent with prior versions of the same bill over decades.

The Trump administration has pursued aggressive tariff policy, deep IRS staffing cuts, and tax-cut extensions, and officials have expressed a preference for shifting more revenue collection outward.

Any genuine move to abolish the income tax or the IRS would require major legislation from Congress—something that has not occurred.

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.