February 19, 2025

President Donald Trump likes to portray himself as the great deal maker.

Typically, his idea of the “Art of the Deal” had tended to involve outlandishly bullish opening demands – whether that’s on tariffs or trade deals – before settling on more moderate, but still exacting conditions.

This context makes what happened when the US president spoke with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin about Ukraine so remarkable.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, President Trump said he and the Russian president had "agreed to have our respective teams start negotiations immediately".

Later, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he had spoken with President Trump about a "lasting, reliable peace".

The calls with the warring sides came as both President Trump and his defense secretary said it was unlikely Ukraine would join NATO, which will come as a bitter disappointment to Kyiv.

The very fact that President Trump spoke with Putin at all was a diplomatic gift to the pariah state and its leader.

For three years Russia has been diplomatically isolated by most Western leaders, many of whom have called for Putin to face war crimes charges (there is currently an ICC arrest warrant out for Putin for the alleged illegal transfer of children from, Ukraine to Russia).

Indeed, the fact that President Trump spoke with Putin and only then called the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, to inform him of their conversation indicates the subordination of Ukraine’s role in the talks.

Trumpeting the call as “highly productive” on his TruthSocial website, President Trump wrote that the two leaders had spoken about the “strengths of our respective nations, and the great benefit that we will someday have in working together”.

He said they had arranged to visit each other’s nations.

In fact, the two will initially meet in Saudi Arabia – where Putin would not be arrested under the ICC’s warrant.

At the same time, President Trump’s new defense secretary spelled out to a meeting of European defense officials the administration’s position on some of the key issues.

It was clear that several of Ukraine’s “red lines” had already fallen by the wayside as far as the US is concerned.

Hegseth said that returning to Ukraine’s pre-2014 borders is “an unrealistic objective” and an “illusionary goal” and that any deal must be based on “a realistic assessment of the battlefield.”

Likewise, Ukraine’s future Nato membership – something the US committed to supporting in the 2008 Bucharest Declaration, was also a non-starter.

And he said the US would not only not join any international force deployed to ensure Ukrainian security, but that if such a force were constituted it would not be a NATO operation.

As such, he said, it would not be covered by the alliance’s Article 5 pledge for collective security. This effectively dooms this initiative to failure.

As important as what was announced by the Trump administration on this subject, was what was omitted.

President Trump has never condemned Putin for his illegal invasion of Ukraine.

And there has been no mention in his social media posts that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was a violation of international law.

Or the inviolability of Ukraine’s borders or the issue of Russian reparations for the material and human damage inflicted on Ukraine.

Russia celebrates

Russia, meanwhile, is cock-a-hoop. Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov reported that Putin talked about Moscow’s demands, telling President Trump of “the need to eliminate the root causes of the conflict”.

This suggests that while Ukraine’s red lines are going to be ignored by the US, Russia will continue to insist on its maximalist demands that the Russians intend to take in their approach to the negotiation.

In addition to the concessions that Hegseth indicated the Trump administration has already decided to go along with, Russia is also likely to press for the demilitarization of Ukraine.

It will demand control, not just of the territory that it occupies, but of the remainder of the Ukrainian provinces that Putin has already declared to be “Russian”: Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson, in the south and east of Ukraine.

Both the Russian stock market and the ruble rose sharply on the US announcement of the talks, and the government-controlled press in Russian could hardly hide their glee, reporting that: “Russia is ready for talks. But on its terms”.

European leaders shocked

The pace and scale of US concessions on Ukraine seen to have caught the US’s European Nato allies off guard.

Like Ukraine itself, they have been sidelined by President Trump’s decision to seek direct negotiations with Putin.

The UK’s defence secretary, John Healey, issued a statement appealing that “that there can be no negotiation about Ukraine without Ukraine and Ukraine’s voice must be at the heart of any talks”.

German foreign minister, Anna Baerbock, meanwhile, said the call had come out of the blue without any consultation with Europe:

“This is the way the Trump administration operates,” she said, adding: “This is not how others do foreign policy, but this is now the reality.”

Baerbock said a deal must not be imposed on Ukraine and that Europe should be involved in negotiations: “This is about European peace. That’s why we Europeans must be involved.”

The French foreign ministry put out a statement saying that: “Ukraine and Europe must be part of any negotiations. Ukraine should be provided with strong security guarantees.”

Other commentators have been less diplomatic.

Michael McFaul, who served as US ambassador to Russia under Barack Obama, took to X to question Trump’s tactics:

We’ll know more about what – if any – agency Volodymyr Zelensky and his diplomats have in the future of their country after US secretary of state, Marco Rubio, and vice-president, JD Vance, meet with Zelensky at the Munich Security Conference on February 14-16.

But for the present at least, it appears that negotiations will be less about pressuring Putin to bring a just end to the war he started, than forcing Ukraine to give in to the Russian leader’s demands.

