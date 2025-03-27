By Ethan White

March 27, 2025

CIA Director John Ratcliffe didn’t just give a Senate testimony on Tuesday—he dropped a precision strike on the Deep State’s psychological warfare operation.

In a single statement, under oath, Ratcliffe dismantled a coordinated attempt to criminalize President Trump’s inner circle and expose highly classified defense communications.

The moment the words left his mouth, the media’s false narrative began to collapse like a controlled demolition.

The so-called scandal, as pushed by The Atlantic, was never about Signal.

It was about power. It was about surveillance. And it was about the Deep State’s desperation to disrupt President Donald Trump’s command structure as he reasserts control over national security from within the shadows of a fake administration.

Let’s lay it out raw.

Jeffrey Goldberg, editor-in-chief of The Atlantic, claimed he was “accidentally” added to a private Signal chat named “Houthi PC small group”—a chat he says involved discussions on sensitive military operations in Yemen.

He claimed it included key Trump officials: Mike Waltz, Pete Hegseth, Marco Rubio, and VP JD Vance. Think about what that really means.

Goldberg is not a random journalist. He’s a long-term Deep State asset who’s been the mouthpiece for regime operations for over a decade.

His publication is fully integrated into the media-intelligence complex.

His claim that he just “found himself” inside a top-level encrypted communication between Trump’s national security team is impossible.

Signal group links don’t circulate on accident. This was a breach.

It was either an intentional insertion or a digital wiretap setup, likely coordinated by rogue elements embedded within the National Security Council and Signal’s compromised backend.

But it gets darker.

Goldberg refused to identify one participant in the group chat, claiming they were an “undercover CIA agent.” This was meant to suggest that the CIA was embedded within Trump’s current war council.

That’s psychological manipulation.

What he was actually doing was planting a narrative: that President Trump’s men are being watched, infiltrated, and that nothing they say is safe.

It’s not journalism—it’s a digital assassination attempt, a narrative weapon designed to create paranoia and fracture trust inside the ranks.

But Ratcliffe didn’t blink.

He confirmed on the record that the so-called CIA “agent” was not an operative at all.

Just a staffer, doing logistical coordination. Not undercover. Not intelligence. No clandestine role.

The entire central premise of Goldberg’s operation was a lie.

Ratcliffe also made it clear: Signal is fully authorized for official government use and has been since the Obama-Biden era.

Let’s pause on that.

The same technology the media now demonizes as some rogue shadow tool was officially approved and used under both fake Joe Biden and President Trump.

What’s changed?

President Trump’s team is using it to rebuild American command outside of the captured federal agencies.

The media wasn’t concerned when the late Hillary Clinton’s team used Signal to coordinate cover-ups.

They weren’t alarmed when DNC insiders used Signal to mock Trump supporters and delete emails. But now?

Now it’s a problem—because patriots are using it to organize against the Deep State.

That’s why Goldberg struck.

He wasn’t reporting. He was executing an op. The goal?

Discredit and expose President Trump’s wartime digital command infrastructure.

Ratcliffe’s defense of Signal was not about an app. It was a public confirmation that Trump’s military network is real, operational, and under siege by internal traitors and media agents.

And this is where things get surgical.

Goldberg didn’t leave the group chat when he saw it. He stayed. He took screenshots.

He collected internal discussions. He crafted a hit piece. That’s espionage. But more than that, it shows he knew exactly what he was doing.

You don’t “accidentally” get added to a Signal group that includes the Vice President and three top cabinet officials.

Unless the chat was cloned. Unless it was compromised. Or unless he was placed there as part of a broader information warfare maneuver.

WATCH: Media Lies on X: "CIA Director John Ratcliffe confirmed that according to CIA record management, Signal is approved for “work use.” Let’s set this record straight. Here is the truth about Signal: -In 2016, the DNC instructed all staffers to exclusively use Signal to talk crap about Trump https://t.co/pMvoZ5r3vn" / X

CIA Director John Ratcliffe:

"One of the first things that happened when I was confirmed as CIA director was Signal was loaded onto my computer ... One of the things that I was briefed on very early was ... the use of Signal as a permissible work use — it is."

Let that sink in: we are looking at evidence that President Trump’s encrypted channels are being digitally mirrored or infiltrated—either through app-level backdoors, compromised devices, or human moles.

The Goldberg incident wasn’t a leak. It was a message.

They want President Trump’s team to know: We’re watching. We can get in. You’re not safe. But they underestimated Ratcliffe.

And they underestimated the military-grade resilience of Trump’s loyal infrastructure.

This isn’t just about Yemen. It’s not about the Houthi insurgency. That’s a decoy.

The real threat is that President Trump’s shadow cabinet is executing real-time operations globally to dismantle the arms routes, human trafficking pipelines, and black-site bio labs still protected by the remnants of the criminal Biden regime’s globalist loyalists.

Yemen was one theater.

The Signal chat was one war room. Goldberg exposed it, and now he’s trying to flip the narrative before the investigations catch up to him.

Understand the magnitude: we’re watching media assets directly compromise secure military communications under the guise of journalism.

We’re watching the same people who said “Russia collusion is real” now say “Signal is a rogue Trump tool.”

We’re watching the same outlets that buried Hunter Biden’s laptop now scream that Trump’s team is endangering national security—for using the same app approved by the CIA.

Ratcliffe just confirmed what patriots have been warning for years.

The war is no longer conventional. It’s not fought with missiles and tanks. It’s digital.

It’s psychological. It’s narrative-driven and timed to trigger public perception shifts.

And Goldberg just deployed a weaponized story to destabilize the President’s command structure.

But it failed.

Because President Trump’s team is 10 steps ahead.

Signal isn’t the problem. It’s the solution. It’s one of the last secure tools left to coordinate the mission. And that’s why they’re panicking.

That’s why they’re sending in media assets to pretend they “accidentally” landed in the war room. That’s why they’re inventing CIA agents and pushing cover stories.

Because the truth is breaking out. And they can’t stop it.

The moment Ratcliffe exposed this, a fuse was lit.

The military already knows who leaked access. The digital forensics are already underway.

Goldberg isn’t the end of the line—he’s the opening link in a much larger chain of traitors. And what they don’t realize yet is that the trap they tried to spring… has already snapped shut.

This is not just a media scandal. This is treason dressed in a press badge.

And the reckoning is coming.

