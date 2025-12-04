Tuzara Post Newsletter

Tuzara Post Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hermit Hank's avatar
Hermit Hank
8h

EVERYONE knows that The Fake News Media is against anything Pro-American. EVERYONE knows that they are the "ENEMY WITHIN".

Smart move here, GATHERING massive amounts of EVIDENCE! 👍👍

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture