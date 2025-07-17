By Project Veritas

July 17, 2025

Project Veritas has uncovered a shocking breach of U.S. Secret Service protocols by Marc Hendrickson, Jr., a self-identified White House agent tasked with protecting President Donald J. Trump and other high-profile protectees.

As the nation reflects on the first anniversary of the near-fatal assassination attempt against President Trump, this explosive video evidence reveals a continued and dangerous lapse in the Secret Service’s sacred commitment to be “Worthy of Trust and Confidence.”

Text messages with Hendrickson reveal this agent engaging in egregious violations of Secret Service safety and confidentiality protocols.

Without knowing the identity of our female journalist, Hendrickson:

1. Invited her to “come say hi” to him at the White House, a secure facility central to national security.

2. Sent a photo from the White House, boasting that he works there “every day.”

3. Disclosed sensitive operational details, stating, “I’m in protection, I travel with protectees and provide access control wherever they are.”

4. Made disparaging remarks about the Commander-in-Chief, claiming President Trump is “doing a lot of wacky shit right now.”

Hendrickson’s reckless actions - inviting an unknown individual to the White House, sharing sensitive photos, and disclosing operational details - expose a severe lapse in judgment and a dangerous breach of security.

This behavior reveals how easily he could be compromised or manipulated by adversaries, potentially granting hostile actors critical access or intelligence that jeopardizes the safety of President Trump and the nation.



This betrayal is particularly chilling as it coincides with the first anniversary of the July 13, 2024, assassination attempt on President Trump - a stark reminder of the relentless threats facing our leaders.

Hendrickson’s conduct mocks the Secret Service’s motto, “Worthy of Trust and Confidence,” and erodes public trust in the agency’s ability to secure the White House and its protectees.



The Secret Service has not yet responded to a request for comment regarding Hendrickson’s status, the investigation into his actions, and immediate steps to prevent future breaches.

