By Dalit Halevi

January 9, 2026

Protests against Iran’s ruling regime continued unabated over the past 24 hours, with large demonstrations reported in the capital, Tehran, and in several provinces across the country.

Thousands of demonstrators gathered in southern Tehran, chanting slogans denouncing the regime and targeting senior clerics, Islamist groups, and left-wing activists. The protests reflected growing anger toward the country’s political and religious leadership.

Protesters also referenced a recent post by Elon Musk condemning the Iranian regime, adopting the term “murderer” that he used in reference to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

In a symbolic act, one demonstrator hung a sign in central Tehran reading “President Trump Street.”

According to reports from Iranian opposition sources, acts of rebellion were recorded in multiple locations nationwide.

In the city of Abdanan, in Ilam Province, police forces were reportedly seen siding with protesters. In Kermanshah Province, demonstrators set fire to government buildings, while additional reports indicated that the Pardis municipal building in Karaj County was also torched.

Protests were also reported in several provinces where crowds chanted slogans rejecting the Islamic Republic and calling for the return of the monarchy.

Among the chants heard were calls for the restoration of the Pahlavi dynasty, with demonstrators declaring the current unrest to be “the final battle” for Iran’s future.

READ MORE:

Mass Protests Enter 9th Straight Day in Iran — Regime Accused of Killing Young Woman and Multiple Peaceful Protesters as Officials Deny Responsibility

Iran’s aging & paranoid Ayatollah is hanging by a thread – I know how it will all come crashing down, says ex-ambassador

The Bloodthirsty Mullahs Ruling Iran Are Not Iranians

Iranian Group Places $40 Million Bounty on President Trump’s Head, Urges ‘Every Cell of the Resistance in the West’ to Carry Out Death Sentence

BOTTOMLINE

In a bold act of defiance amid escalating anti-regime protests in Iran, demonstrators in Tehran have symbolically renamed Ghorji Street (also referred to as Ghorji Alley in some reports) to “President Trump Street.”

This gesture, captured in videos and photos circulating online, is intended as a tribute to U.S. President Donald Trump for his recent warnings to the Iranian government against cracking down on protesters.

The sign, hung by activists, reads “President Trump Street” in English and Farsi, reflecting widespread frustration with the Islamic Republic’s economic failures, human rights abuses, and authoritarian rule.

Reports indicate at least 19 protesters have been killed, with human rights groups estimating higher numbers—potentially up to 34 fatalities—amid a brutal security response.

The street renaming is part of a broader pattern of pro-American symbolism, including graffiti supporting President Trump and even Israel in some cases, highlighting a stark divide between the Iranian people and their government.

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.