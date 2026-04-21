By Tyler Durden

April 22, 2026

Psychedelic drug stocks soared in premarket trading in New York after President Trump signed an executive order aimed at accelerating research and expanding access to therapies used for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

“The executive order I’m signing, we’re actually signing the executive order today, is really a moment,” President Trump said at the signing event.

“These treatments are currently in the advanced stages of clinical trials to ensure that they’re both safe and effective for the American patients.”

President Trump’s order, signed on Saturday, directs the FDA to prioritize review of certain breakthrough-designated psychedelic therapies, expands potential access under the Right to Try Act, commits at least $50 million in federal funding for state partnerships, and encourages closer coordination among HHS, the FDA, the VA, and private-sector researchers.

“In many cases, these experimental treatments have shown life-changing potential for those suffering from severe mental illness and depression, including our cherished veterans,” President Trump said, citing the veteran suicide rate.

The order also instructs the Justice Department to move quickly on rescheduling any psychedelic-based product that successfully completes Phase 3 trials and receives FDA approval.

President Trump continued, “And the nice part is we’re actually doing this early, but it has been going on. Research has been going on for quite some time. But, you know, usually with things like this, nothing ever happens, no matter how the research ends up, but we’re changing that. This order will clear away unnecessary bureaucratic hurdles, improve data sharing among the FDA and the Department of Veterans Affairs, and facilitate fast rescheduling of any psychedelic drugs that become FDA-approved.”

Oppenheimer analyst Jay Olson told clients that President Trump’s weekend executive order “represents a structural inflection point for the U.S. psychedelics sector by facilitating research, regulatory timelines, and patient access, which reinforces our positive outlook.”

In response, psychedelic drug stocks in premarket trading, such as Compass Pathways jumped 24.5%, Atai Beckley gained 28%, Definium Therapeutics rose 13%, and GH Research added 17%.

“The path to commercialization could be even faster now,” RBC analyst Brian Abrahams told clients, adding that the executive order “accelerates psychedelics as the key next wave of mental health treatments.”

Abrahams’ research covers Definium Therapeutics, Compass Pathways, and GH Research. He said those stocks are likely to benefit the most.

Jefferies analyst Andrew pointed out that with the federal government increasingly aligned on psychedelics, “investor mindshare should rise meaningfully ahead of potential approvals in 2027-30.”

This marks another big win for the psychedelic space.

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BOTTOMLINE

President Donald Trump signed an executive order directing federal agencies to accelerate research, regulatory reviews, and patient access to certain psychedelic therapies for serious mental illnesses, including PTSD, treatment-resistant depression, and addiction—conditions that disproportionately affect veterans.

The move is framed as a way to cut bureaucratic delays and expand options for treatment-resistant conditions.

Psychedelic-focused biotech stocks surged in pre-market and regular trading. Gains varied by report but were broadly double-digit to 50%+ in some cases.

Analysts viewed the order as a major de-risking event. This is still an emerging sector with clinical, regulatory, and scheduling hurdles ahead (most of these programs remain investigational).

But the explicit federal push—especially the priority review vouchers and funding match—marks a notable shift in Washington’s stance and explains the sharp rally.

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