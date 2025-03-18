By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

March 17, 2025

Democratic lawmakers RINOs are actively compiling a list of Republican enemies to imprison should they emerge victorious in the 2026 midterms or defeat Republicans in the 2028 presidential election, Real Raw News has learned.

Curiously, President Trump no longer holds the distinction of being at the top of that list, according to U.S. Army Cyber Command sources who have intercepted Deep State chatter discussing which Republicans ought to be jailed for treason.

Atop the list is Elon Musk, whom Democrats plan to deport to South Africa.

“The person curating this list, crazy as it sounds, is Alexandria Ocasio Cortez,” an ARCYBER source told RRN.

“Despite what she said publicly, she’s giddy that President Trump invoked the Alien Enemies Act of 1789. She and her allies want to label South Africa an enemy nation and kick Musk out because he, in her words, worked in the United States illegally after quitting a graduate studies program in California in 1995, violating the terms of a student visa.”

President Trump, he added, may have inadvertently opened a Pandora’s Box that Democrats will be reluctant to shut if they regain power.

Some Democrats, including progressives like AOC, are privately championing.

“What they shriek to their constituents and what they’re saying behind closed doors—it’s very different, at least as far as Musk’s case. They want him shipped back to South Africa, permanently.”

Below Musk’s name on the list is Karoline Leavitt, President Trump’s press secretary.

“The Democrats are calling her ‘weird’ because she’s a 27-year-old woman married to Nicholas Riccio, 32 years older than her. Next to Musk, there is more Deep State chat going on about her than anyone else, and AOC is leading the charge.”

Crazily, AOC reportedly told “The Squad,” an informal progressive and left-wing coalition in the U.S. House of Representatives, that since she was “better looking and thinner” than Leavitt if she were to become a presidential candidate in 2028 and defeat the Republican nominee, she could quickly put Leavitt behind bars for the rest of her life.

Other names on the “enemies list” are Kash Patel, Tulsi Gabbard, Kristy Noem, Marjory Taylor Greene, Nancy Mace, and Pete Hegseth.

President Trump, our source said, appears at the very bottom of the list, his name annotated with a remark: “Won’t live long enough for us to give a fuck about.”