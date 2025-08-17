By Paul Serran

August 17, 2025

It was the fourth of July, and up in space, orbiting the Earth in the International Space Station, Nichole Ayers captured an image that is so unusual, it seems fake.

Like massive electric fireworks, it detonated in the thin air up to 55 miles in altitude.

Earth.com reported:

“These brief spectacles – blue jets, red sprites, violet halos, ultraviolet rings – are collectively known as transient luminous events, or TLEs.”

What was once pilot’s folklore began to be studied by ‘eyes in space’.

“The International Space Station (ISS) has changed that by offering an unobstructed seat above the storms, where specialized cameras and sensors capture every fleeting spark.”

Originally thought to be a sprite, it’s since been confirmed to be an even rarer form of a Transient Luminous Events (TLEs) — a gigantic jet.

NASA website reported:

A Gigantic Jet Caught on Camera: A Spritacular Moment for NASA Astronaut Nicole Ayers!

Did you see that gorgeous photo NASA astronaut Nichole Ayers took on July 3, 2025? Originally thought to be a sprite, Ayers confirmed catching an even rarer form of a Transient Luminous Events (TLEs) — a gigantic jet.

“’Nichole Ayers caught a rare and spectacular form of a TLE from the International Space Station — a gigantic jet’, said Dr. Burcu Kosar, Principal Investigator of the Spritacular project. ”

Gigantic jets are a massive electrical discharge ‘that extends from the top of a thunderstorm into the upper atmosphere’.

International Space Station.

“They are typically observed by chance — often spotted by airline passengers or captured unintentionally by ground-based cameras aimed at other phenomena.

Gigantic jets appear when the turbulent conditions at towering thunderstorm tops allow for lightning to escape the thunderstorm, propagating upwards toward space.”

They create an electrical bridge between the tops of the clouds (~20 km) and the upper atmosphere (~100 km), depositing a significant amount of electrical charge.

Sprites, on the other hand, are one of the most commonly observed types of TLEs — brief, colorful flashes of light that occur high above thunderstorms in the mesosphere, around 50 miles (80 kilometers) above Earth’s surface.

Unlike gigantic jets, which burst upward directly from thundercloud tops, sprites form independently, much higher in the atmosphere, following powerful lightning strikes.

They usually appear as a reddish glow with intricate shapes resembling jellyfish, columns, or carrots and can span tens of kilometers across.

Red sprites like this one are called TLEs or Transient Luminous Events. They happen above the clouds and are triggered by intense electrical activity in the thunderstorms below. Astronauts have a great view above the clouds, so scientists can use these types of pictures to better understand the formation, characteristics, and relationship of TLEs to thunderstorms. Credit: NASA/Nichole Ayers

Sprites may also be accompanied or preceded by other TLEs, such as Halos and ELVEs (Emissions of Light and Very Low Frequency perturbations due to Electromagnetic Pulse Sources), making them part of a larger and visually spectacular suite of high-altitude electrical activity.

The world of Transient Luminous Events is a hidden zoo of atmospheric activity playing out above the storms.

BOTTOMLINE

On July 3, 2025, NASA astronaut Nichole Ayers, aboard the International Space Station (ISS), captured a stunning photograph of a rare gigantic jet—a type of Transient Luminous Event (TLE)—rising from a thunderstorm near the Texas-Mexico border.

This massive upward electrical discharge, which extended from about 20 km above Earth's surface to nearly 100 km into the upper atmosphere, was photographed during a time-lapse sequence as the ISS passed over the region around 1:30 a.m. Central Time.

What is a Gigantic Jet?

Gigantic jets are an extremely rare form of upper-atmospheric lightning, classified under TLEs, which also include phenomena like red sprites, blue jets, elves, and more.

Unlike typical lightning that strikes downward, gigantic jets shoot upward from the tops of intense thunderstorms, creating a powerful electrical bridge between the storm and the ionosphere.

They can reach heights of 50-60 miles (80-100 km), propagate at speeds of 6-90 miles per second, and last only a fraction of a second (about 0.2-0.3 seconds).

Their appearance often features a bright blue base (due to excited nitrogen in the plasma) transitioning to reddish tops, resembling a carrot stem.

These events are triggered by charge imbalances in thunderstorms: a negative leader escapes the cloud upward before internal discharge can occur, depositing significant electrical charge into the upper atmosphere.

They are difficult to observe from the ground due to their brevity and altitude, making space-based captures like this particularly valuable for scientific study.

Note that while some reports initially misidentified this as a "sprite" (another red-hued TLE that occurs higher in the mesosphere and resembles jellyfish or columns),

Ayers and NASA confirmed it as a gigantic jet based on its characteristics.

Location:

The thunderstorm was centered near Sabinas in Coahuila, Mexico, but the image shows city lights from Texas cities like Dallas, Austin, San Antonio, and Houston to the northeast, as well as Torreón and Piedras Negras in Mexico to the southwest.

The jet appears as a vivid blue-to-red plume rising from the storm clouds, with Earth's airglow visible along the horizon.

