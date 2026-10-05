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subliminal raft's avatar
subliminal raft
Oct 6

WHEN a M O U T H starts moving energized by - default - ▪︎▪︎▪︎DISCONNECT between one's E A R 'S and their pattern conscious B R A I N ▪︎ the Defense Parrameter is engaged!

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MJ's The Right Stuff's avatar
MJ's The Right Stuff
Oct 14

https://substack.com/home/post/p-220388344?autoPlay=true. Come on joiners click the link see what we've got fantastic this is where everybody can get involved.

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