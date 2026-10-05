By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

October 6, 2026

Recently fired ICE officers have been scheming on message forums to disrupt the midterm election as payback for, in many of their words, wrongful termination.

Over the last 45 days, the Department of Homeland Security and White House Office of Personnel Management (OPM) canned approximately 2,000 new-hire and probationary officers, all hired between March 2025 and July 2026 as part of President Trump’s deportation surge.

The firings started after OPM finally conducted comprehensive background checks, which the agency had failed to do earlier.

The vetting revealed trends: Dozens of new hires had lengthy rap sheets replete with felony convictions such as burglary, narcotics possession, felony stalking, unlawful imprisonment, carjacking, and possession of child pornography, as well as misdemeanors like trespassing, shoplifting, drunk & disorderly/public intoxication, and domestic violence.

Seventy-five had two or more DUIs. Two hundred twenty-five failed either physical fitness exams or basic firearms training but graduated from ICE’s training academy in Brunswick, Georgia.

And, as RRN reported last month, OPM fired a sizable number of Hispanic new-hires after discovering they were double agents, working for ICE while also warning illegal aliens in sanctuary cities of impending ICE raids.

Moreover, fired officers who had received part of ICE’s $50,000 signing bonus were ordered to repay it, lest the IRS garnish wages and bank accounts.

Expectedly, the fired felt aggrieved, betrayed by President Trump, border “czar” Tom Homan, DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin, and acting ICE Director David Venturella.

Beginning in early September, kicked-to-the-curb ICE employees flooded the subreddit r/ICE_ERO with messages vowing retribution against the administration.

On September 22, a redditor and former ICE employee posted a hateful screed encouraging his cohorts to harass MAGA voters at midterm polling sites.

“Can spot a MAGA a mile away. They have six teeth, are morbidly obese, and wear MAGA hats,” the poster wrote. “We’re 2K strong, and if we all show out, we can at least chase off some MAGA. Let’s do this. Let’s fuck them as they fucked us.”

His post received 1,723 upvotes and 937 supportive replies before moderators deleted his post and restricted access to the subreddit.

Last week, RRN asked DHS spokesperson Katie Zacharia for a comment.

“Anyone fired was fired with cause. President Trump is winning, Republicans are winning, conservatives are winning, and a few thousand disgruntled, former government employees are irrelevant in the grand scheme of things. Midterms will prove one thing: a massive Red Wave.”

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