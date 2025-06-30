Tuzara Post Newsletter

Tuzara Post Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Clarence Robert Dember jr's avatar
Clarence Robert Dember jr
4h

All they have to do is pull in air from outside the structures at one end and exhaust it at the other end so that there is an air exchange to combat solar gain of the structures. (Meet Minimum Ventilation Standards: The Florida Building Code mandates a maximum air leakage rate of 7 air changes per hour (ACH) in Climate Zones 1 and 2 (which includes most of Florida). If a home is very tightly sealed (less than 3 ACH), mechanical ventilation is required.)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Hermit Hank's avatar
Hermit Hank
2h

Red Cross wants to get into Alligator Alcatraz for the purpose of causing and creating problems for America and the Trump administration. The Red Cross may be on a government watch list for smuggling so that would be their motivation to get rid of Trumps administration. Why doesn't the Red Cross use their money to help the poor and elderly to survive instead of harassing Trump. Is the Red Cross a deep state NWO asset?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture