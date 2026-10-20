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Kristi's avatar
Kristi
7d

Oh, for God’s sake. Do you actually believe this garbage? A mysterious group of armed vigilantes supposedly catches Democrats buying votes, discovers $165,000 in counterfeit money, beats a man until his jaw is shattered, considers murdering him, and then casually calls the Secret Service and disappears? 😂

And we’re supposed to accept all of this on the word of an anonymous source working for someone called “Col. Kurtz”? Not one police report, arrest record, photograph, or credible news report?

They couldn’t even get the election office hours right!

This is from Real Raw News, for crying out loud. It’s a ridiculous story dressed up as investigative journalism, conveniently targeting a Democrat right before the midterms.

Here’s an idea: If you’re going to accuse someone of election fraud, bring actual evidence. Not some badly written political fantasy designed to scare people into believing Democrats are stealing elections.

And the irony of Trump supporters spreading unsubstantiated election fraud stories after years of Trump’s own false claims about stolen elections is almost too much.

You’re not exposing corruption. You’re helping spread propaganda. There’s a difference.

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Phil Smith's avatar
Phil Smith
6d

If they're bipartisan and honest, well, I've got bigger things to worry about.

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