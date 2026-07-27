By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

July 27, 2026

Colonel Kurtz’s Red Hats have found a new, insidious enemy to fight: Transgender toys aimed at corrupting the minds and bodies of especially young children at kindergartens and doctors’ offices in Democratic-run states.

A Minnesota-based company called “Mygender dolls” recently surfaced on the internet. Per their website—which we won’t publish; we won’t help funnel traffic to an evil conglomerate—Mygender Dolls is producing “A new play-based therapeutic approach for trans and gender diverse children — and the clinicians who support them.”

The not-yet-available dolls will include swappable genitalia and literature encouraging the exploration of transsexuality.

The website also mentions “expansion packs” for the future.

According to a Red Hat source speaking for Colonel Kurtz, Red Hats in April learned that Mygender dolls had outsourced production to Yangzhou Joy Toys Co., Ltd., in China’s Yangzhou Province, which specializes in custom stuffed and plush toy manufacturing.

A Red Hat posing as a transactivist and an investor, he added, had socially engineered his way into an advisory role at Mygender dolls’ principal office at the University of Minnesota’s Eli Coleman Institute for Sexual and Gender Health, where he soon discovered that Mygender dolls had already furnished Yangzhou Joy Toys with schematics for five prototype dolls, one of which resembled neither a male nor a female child—but a beagle tentatively named “Lavender” with interchanbable and androgynous genitals.

And a purple-haired doll named “Polymorphus” would be packed with a flexible, removable phallus and toy prescription bottle holding “not for human consumption but non-toxic” imitation hormone blockers to feed the doll.

“This is an affront to God, decency, and morality,” our source said.

“These are corrupt Leftists looking to pollute children’s minds. Sure seems they want to make all kids trans. And if that isn’t bad enough, dogs, really? Next thing you know, we’ll see an epidemic of preschoolers mutilating themselves and the family pet. This we won’t tolerate.”

Two of the five prototypes, he went on, arrived in the US on July 7 and at Mygender doll’s “office of scientific research” at 1300 South 2nd Street, Minneapolis, MN, on July 11. Two days later, the board of directors and the company’s “gender fluidity” committee held a conference to showcase the prototypes. The Red Hat infiltrator was among the throng of amoral Lefties. He witnessed Mygender Doll co-founder Dianne Berg cradle “Polymorphous” in her arms and cinch her thumb and forefinger around its penis.

“It comes on and off, made of latex rubber filled with gelled corn syrup,” she told the audience.

Then shit got darker. The packaging also had a pair of dull scissors like those used by kindergarten students to teach fine motor skills without risk of injury.

“A snip here, a snip there, and a boy becomes a girl,” Berg said to thunderous applause. “It’s remarkably rudimentary how simple it is for a penis to transform to a vagina.”

Her associate, co-founder Nic Rider—sounds like a fake porn star-style name—demonstrated administering hormone blockers to “Polymorphous.”

The doll’s elastic mouth opened and closed as Rider pushed a mock pill between its lips. An electronic voice box in the doll’s gullet emitted a gulping sound, and even said, “Thank you,” after receiving the pill.

“Our plant…he was there to collect intelligence, and that’s all, but the spinning madness of it all got the best of him. The next night, he broke into the office where the prototypes were, torched them, and took a baseball bat to computers. He smashed the shit out of the place but had to withdraw because he knew he got caught on camera. His anger got the best of him. Still, I tell you…as of now, we’re on a crusade. We won’t let this continue; we can’t. We’ll do everything in our power to destroy these pestiferous, evil ‘toys’ before they reach schools or doctors. Any educator or doctor supporting Mygender dolls is a viable target,” our source said in closing.

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