By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

September 23, 2025

A spokesperson for the man who goes by the moniker Colonel Kurtz, the enigmatic leader of the mysterious Red Hats, told Real Raw News on Sunday that President Donald J. Trump and his administration have crossed the ethereal line that demarks patriotism from autocratic rule and must be checked to prevent further erosion of the United States Constitution.

The sudden shift marks the third time in two years that Red Hats have trepidations about President Trump’s ability to make America Great Again and restore its prominence on the world stage.

During a contentious meeting with General Eric M. Smith in May 2024, Kurtz referred to President Trump as “the lesser of two evils” in comparison to Joseph Biden.

READ MORE: General Smith to Meet Col. Kurtz on Friday

Kurtz had opined that all politicians, irrespective of party affiliation, valued power more than ratiocination.

Nonetheless, Red Hats and White Hats had formed a loose alliance to stop the Democrats from stealing the 2024 presidential election, as the dirty Dems had done in 2020.

The Hat coalition joined forces to destroy electronic voting machines that had been programmed to flip votes for Kamala Harris and eject from the country illegal aliens the Democrats had paid to vote for the Democratic candidate.

In October 2024, in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, White and Red Hats fought side by side against FEMA marauders in storm-stricken North Carolina, where the criminal Biden regime had entrenched itself in hopes of seizing privately owned land under eminent domain laws for the sole purpose of staking claim to valuable lithium deposits.

READ MORE: White Hats and Red Hats Unite to Fight FEMA/FBI in North Carolina

At significant cost, the Hats repelled FEMA, and the land remained in the hands of lawful owners.

In June 2025, Kurtz sent a dozen Red Hats to Switzerland in an ill-fated mission to destroy the CERN supercollider, under the belief that its operators intended to harness the collider’s power to create a time portal via which they could erase Donald Trump from existence.