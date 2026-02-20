By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

February 21, 2026

On January 20, as President Donald J. Trump marked his one-year anniversary of returning to office by delivering a 104-minute press conference at the White House James S. Brady Briefing Room, the US Secret Service arrested the three men with fraudulent press credentials outside the West Wing press entrance, Real Raw News has learned.

The trio, we now know, were Red Hats on an unsanctioned mission to infiltrate the White House press corps and unmask what they believed was an imposter masquerading as the president of the United States.

The apogee of their misbegotten plan entailed storming the podium, subduing the alleged body double, and removing his mask on live television, all while somehow eluding security and the US Secret Service.

A Red Hat source familiar with the gonzo scheme told RRN that rogue Red Hats delving too deeply into conspiracy theories have convinced themselves that globalists and members of the Church of Scientology abducted or killed President Trump and replaced him with a lookalike after his inauguration.

This splinter cell, he said, cites President Trump’s waffling on the Epstein files, continued support for Israel, overzealous immigration reform, failure to lower grocery and utility costs, unforseen love of Big Pharma, and sudden transformation from an ultranationalist to a warmonger as evidence that the Trump occupying the Oval Office is not the real President Donald Trump.

Per our source, the renegade Red Hats had approached the man known as Colonel Kurtz, the Red Hats’ shadowy, enigmatic honcho, with their plan in early December, seeking his approval.

But he reproved the proposal and urged his underlings to “trust the plan” instead of subscribing to radical, unproven conspiracy theories.

“How can we have proof unless we rip his mask off?” a Red Hat purportedly asked Kurtz.

Kurtz responded by asking the delusional Red Hats whether they had watched the 1984 TV miniseries “V” one time too many.

In it, a ragtag group of freedom fighters exposes an alien plot to steal the Earth’s water and use humans as food by unmasking the extraterrestrial leader, John, as a vicious, voracious reptilian.

Kurtz, our source said, told the radicals that any Red Hat exceeding his mandate would be excommunicated.

“His words didn’t matter. This group, people thinking Trump’s been replaced, has grown—maybe 100 or more now, and maybe more than that. Trump’s obsession with the Nobel Prize and unexplainable desire to have his name attached to everything—the Kennedy Center for Performing Arts, Mount Rushmore, highways, byways, and federal buildings, were uncharacteristic of him. It amplified their belief that Trump’s a fake. They abandoned reason for madness, and thought forged credentials would be enough to get them into the White House,” our source said.

Their obsession eclipsed logic. So determined were they to peel President Trump’s face off, they relied only on poorly forged press badges to access the inner sanctum of the government and had failed to realize that accessing the White House required biometric—facial recognition scanning—authentication.

The “idiots,” our source said, never set foot inside, for the Secret Service immediately realized they were frauds and apprehended them.

“I don’t know what’ll happen to them,” our source said.

“But Colonel Kurtz has disavowed them all. If these dissidents work outside the bounds of the colonel’s guidelines, they’re on their own, and we want nothing to do with them. They think a fake Trump is intentionally sabotaging the 2026 midterms and 2028 election.”

