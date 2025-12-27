By Dan Lyman

December 28, 2025

Nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) “operating under a Christian veneer” have been “engineering an invasion of the United States” using massive influxes of American taxpayer dollars, according to William Wolfe, executive director of the Center for Baptist Leadership.

“These massive NGOs that take a lot of money from the federal government — Catholic Charities, the Lutheran organization, World Relief — they were using that money to essentially encourage illegal immigration to the United States and to help push refugees up through South America and to our border,” Wolfe told immigration news outlet Border Hawk.

“The southern border invasion was not wholly organic by any means. It was funded and facilitated by people who were using the name of Christ.”

Wolfe, who was appointed to positions in the Department of Defense and State Department during the first Trump administration, says these NGOs are “directly contributing to human trafficking, drug trafficking, child sex trafficking — all of these things which are downstream and unavoidable consequences of mass migration.”

“They’re saying they’re doing the Lord’s work — it’s blasphemous, quite frankly… We’re talking tens and hundreds of millions of dollars and some of these organizations taking so much federal money to do these programs, but when [the current administration] started to turn these spigots off, they were potentially going to go bankrupt, and they should.”

Wolfe contends that many executives and employees at religious NGOs turn a blind eye to the atrocities of open borders because their paychecks depend on complicity and feigned ignorance.

“They have no interest in actually understanding the real, horrific effects of what they’re facilitating here. They are completely locked into this mindset of, ‘we are trying to help the least of these,’ and of course the ‘least of these’ does not include the children being trafficked or the lives being destroyed by the drugs,” he asserted.

“They have no love for their American citizen neighbors. They are wholly committed to this ideological, pseudo-religious conception that the United States essentially needs to be the catch-all for every hurting individual around the world, with no regard for the other effects that it has.”

“You can’t really reason with them in my experience, you just have to beat them at the ballot box, deny them their funding, and then try to win this propaganda war to help American Christians understand their faith is being weaponized against them by globalists,” he stated.

Wolfe dismantled leftists’ claims about what Scripture supposedly dictates on immigration matters and the trope that Jesus, Mary, and Joseph were border-hopping ‘asylum seekers.’

“Even in the Old Testament, in Leviticus in particular, where you see the commands to the Israelites to ‘welcome strangers’ — they always come with incredibly strict assimilation requirements,” Wolfe explained.

“You had to convert to their religion. You had to worship the God of the Israelites. If you were male, you had to be circumcised. You had to follow all their ceremonies, their laws, and their customs. It’s not even close to what we require of assimilated immigrants in America today.”

Wolfe pointed out that God’s command to Joseph to flee with his family from persecution by Herod would have superseded all man-created immigration laws, regardless of where they fled to.

“Fundamentally, they remained within the political boundaries of the Roman Empire at the time. They were certainly leaving their home country to go to a different country, but the same superstructure of government was the Roman Empire,” he said.

“It’s much more akin, actually, to a conservative leaving a blue state and going to a red state because they’re afraid their kid might get trans-ed.”

“They are politicizing one of the most important events in all of human history and in the Christian religion — the birth of Christ — for their own globalist, progressive ends, and we should just reject it outright and say, ‘That’s not what it means,’” he concluded.

