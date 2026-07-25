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Barbara's avatar
Barbara
8h

Austin is still alive. What is this?

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Danny's avatar
Danny
8h

Oh my God AGAIN with the fake news. There is NOTHING that suggests this is true aside from the article. Nothing. Not even the conspiracy people are talking about it. Why post this stuff? Now I'm questioning the validity of everything else I've been reading on this account. Wtf.

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