By Ben Kew

May 19, 2026

Communist Cuba has reportedly expanded its military drone capabilities and is seeking additional equipment from Russia and Iran as the communist regime prepares for the possibility of direct confrontation with the United States.

According to classified intelligence cited by Axios, Cuban officials have acquired more than 300 military drones of varying capability since 2023 and have held discussions about how such systems could be used in the event of hostilities with Washington.

Potential targets discussed include the U.S. naval base at Guantanamo Bay, American military vessels, and possibly even locations in southern Florida, including Key West.

The report comes amid escalating tensions between Washington and Havana, with the Trump administration viewing Cuba as a growing security concern due to its military cooperation with hostile powers and its collapsing energy and core infrastructure.

The regime has suffered massively in the wake of the Trump administration’s capture of Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro, with Caracas effectively forced to cut ties with its communist ally.

CIA Director John Ratcliffe traveled to Cuba this week to deliver a warning directly to Cuban officials against engaging in any hostile activity.

A CIA official told Axios: “Director Ratcliffe made clear that Cuba can no longer serve as a platform for adversaries to advance hostile agendas in our hemisphere.”

U.S. intelligence reportedly indicates that Cuba has recently sought additional drone systems and military hardware from Moscow.

They have also been studying Iranian military tactics, particularly drone warfare strategies that have proven disruptive in the Middle East.

There remain longstanding concerns about hostile foreign infrastructure in Cuba, with Russian and Chinese intelligence operations known to be active on the island.

Analysts do not believe Cuba is preparing an imminent attack, but intelligence intercepts suggest military planners in Havana are actively considering contingency options should the U.S. ramp up the threat of a military attack.

The threat calculation has increased due to the growing use of drone warfare globally, particularly by Iran and Russia.

U.S. officials also believe that thousands of Cuban personnel have served alongside Russian forces in Ukraine, potentially giving Havana exposure to modern battlefield drone tactics.

Meanwhile, the administration is reportedly considering additional sanctions, while a Justice Department indictment against Raúl Castro is expected over the 1996 shootdown of two Brothers to the Rescue aircraft.

READ MORE:

Pentagon Reportedly Advancing Contingency Plans for Potential Military Action in Cuba

BATTLESTATIONS GITMO!

COMING STORM: CUBA Next on President Trump’s Hitlist 64 Years After Cold War Standoff Nearly Sparked Nuclear World War III… Will It Happen AGAIN?

Iran’s Lethal Missiles and Suicide Drones Left ‘Entombed Underground’ as ‘Missile Cities’ Become President Trump’s Prime Target

BOTTOMLINE

Cuba has acquired over 300 military drones of varying capabilities (attack/strike types) from Russia and Iran since 2023.

This comes amid heightened U.S.-Cuba tensions:

Recent CIA Director visit to Havana with warnings.

Upcoming U.S. Justice Department indictment of former leader Raúl Castro.

Cuba’s deepening ties with Russia, Iran, and China (including signals intelligence facilities on the island).

The drone stockpile and discussions are real, according to U.S. intelligence, but Cuba frames it as defensive preparation against perceived U.S. threats.

No one is claiming an attack is about to happen—yet the buildup 90 miles from U.S. shores has clearly raised alarms in Washington.

This fits a pattern of low-cost drone proliferation (proven effective in Ukraine and the Middle East) reaching America’s backyard.

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.