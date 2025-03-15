By Ben Kew

March 15, 2025

President Trump is reportedly moving forward with plans to retake the Panama Canal.

According to officials who spoke with NBC News, President Trump asked military leaders to “draw up options” for a plan that would either see the U.S. partnering more closely with Panamanian security forces or potentially taking the canal back by force.

The report states:

U.S. Southern Command is developing potential plans that vary from partnering more closely with Panamanian security forces to the less likely option of U.S. troops seizing the Panama Canal by force, the officials said.

Whether military force is used, the officials added, depends on how much Panamanian security forces agree to partner with the U.S.

The Trump administration’s goal is to increase the U.S. military presence in Panama to diminish China’s influence there, particularly access to the canal, the officials said.

The U.S. officials told NBC News that the commander of U.S. Southern Command, Adm. Alvin Holsey, presented draft strategies to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth this week.

Hegseth is expected to visit Panama next month.

Following his election victory last November, President Trump has repeatedly pledged to retake the canal from Panama, accusing the Central American country of allowing China control over the trading route and lamenting the late President Jimmy Carter’s decision to give it away without future guarantees.

He has also accused the Panamanian government of ripping off the United States by charging exorbitant fees to companies using the canal for their trading operations.

During his joint address to Congress earlier this month, Trump also pointed out how a staggering number of Americans died during the construction of the canal, which was handed over to Panama in 1977.

To further enhance our national security, my administration will be reclaiming the Panama Canal, and we’ve already started doing it.

Just today, a large American company announced they are buying both ports around the Panama Canal and lots of other things having to do with the Panama Canal and a couple of other canals.

The Panama Canal was built by Americans for Americans, not for others, but others could use it. But it was built at tremendous cost of American blood and treasure.

Thirty-eight thousand workers died building the Panama Canal. They died of malaria. They died of snake bites and mosquitoes. Not a nice place to work.

They paid them very highly to go there, knowing there was a 25 percent chance that they would die. The most expensive project, also, that was ever built in our country’s history, if you bring it up to modern-day costs.

It was given away by the Carter administration for $1, but that agreement has been violated very severely. We didn’t give it to China. We gave it to Panama, and we’re taking it back.

Secretary Marco Rubio Scores Massive Win for President Trump During First Overseas Trip to Panama

Secretary of State Marco Rubio traveled to Panama last month to discuss the administration’s concerns.

Following the meeting, Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino confirmed that he would not renew Panama’s involvement in China’s Silk Road initiative and would consider trying to withdraw before its renewal.

“I believe that this visit opens a way to build a new stage of relations, that is how I see it, that is how I felt it on the part of Secretary Marco Rubio and at the same time try as far as possible to increase U.S. investments in Panama,” Mulino said.

"I believe that this visit opens a way to build a new stage of relations, that is how I see it, that is how I felt it on the part of Secretary Marco Rubio and at the same time try as far as possible to increase U.S. investments in Panama," Mulino said.

