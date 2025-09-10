Tuzara Post Newsletter

Tuzara Post Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Diana's avatar
Diana
2h

What a joke you really do invent these things along with all your dead elites !!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mary Lynn Mabray's avatar
Mary Lynn Mabray
3h

Where did you hear about this encounter. I cannot find any evidence.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture