By Revolver

October 27, 2026

If you thought the political games around the midterms couldn’t get any more disturbing, buckle up, we’ve got a doozy for you.

There’s a new bombshell report from DataRepublican, the researcher who made big waves during the DOGE investigations.

And if what she’s uncovering turns out to be true, we’re looking at something a helluva lot scarier than the usual political dirty tricks from our communist enemies on the left.

DataRepublican says she’s got her hands on thousands of transcripts and hundreds of recordings that point to an elaborate, coordinated effort to provoke a constitutional crisis right after the 2026 midterms.

Basically, this would be a CIA-style color revolution on our own soil, in real time.

From DR’s reporting, the goal is to create enough confrontation and unrest that President Trump is forced to invoke the Insurrection Act, then use his response to undermine the legitimacy of the federal government and shift political authority to Demoncrat governors.

It’s an extraordinary allegation. Keep in mind, the materials haven’t been independently verified, and likely never will be.

But what she’s describing is specific enough and serious enough that it’s worth talking about.

Because if there’s any truth to this, the midterms could be about a whole lot more than which party controls Congress.

It could be a complete and total annihilation of our constitutional republic.

DR says she has a huge collection of material, including thousands of documents that she’s been using AI to analyze.

According to her findings, the Democrat Socialists of America (DSA) would play a central role in a much larger plot involving other far-left activist organizations and a whole slew of confrontations with the Trump admin.

What DR is suggesting goes way beyond anything we’ve seen yet.

She says there’s an operational plan that could begin unfolding right after the midterms and totally reshape the political fight heading into 2028.

Data Republican:

There’s a lot to unpack, but the timing is crucial.

DR says a Deem sweep in November would set the stage for a much more aggressive confrontation with the Trump administration in 2027.

And like we mentioned earlier, that’s where the Insurrection Act comes into the picture.

The Insurrection Act is a federal law that allows the president to deploy military forces domestically under certain extraordinary circumstances, including serious unrest that obstructs enforcement of federal law.

Under this scenario DR says once that happens, the whole country will take a totally different turn.

Another X user offered a really clean, clear, blunt interpretation of DR’s findings.

Cynical Publius:

Now, here’s where we need to understand what this would actually mean if the allegations are true.

Imagine a situation where President Trump is dealing with really serious unrest… think Paris or Milan, and the rioting going on there.

And it gets so out of control, he decides federal military intervention is necessary.

The strategy would then use that decision to argue that the federal government had become illegitimate, giving Demoncrat governors a political opening to challenge Washington’s authority.

That’s the proposed trap. President Trump responds to a crisis, and his response becomes the centerpiece of a campaign against his presidency.

Governors couldn’t just declare themselves the new federal government or rewrite the Constitution.

But a political movement could attempt to use a major national crisis to build support for massive constitutional changes… something the Dems need if they want to continue on as a legit party.

And according to DR’s reporting, that new battle would carry over into the 2028 presidential election.

DataRepublican says she’s only starting to work through her archive, so we’ll be watching to see what happens.

Because if the evidence supports what she thinks it does, this could become one of the most consequential political stories of our lifetime.

And we’d much rather know about something like this before the elections than discover afterward that the red flags were there all along.

WATCH: ☘️𝕃𝕦𝕔𝕜𝕪 𝕄𝕔𝔾𝕖𝕖‎ on X: “All the new information we are learning from @DataRepublican about the Color Revolution is causing me to start to see so many things from the past 10 years in a far more nefarious light. They started the delegitimization part of the coup project back in 2016 when Trump won his https://t.co/2k7hcnvYPW” / X

READ MORE:

WATCH: ‘Standing Armies’ for Allah rise up in Texas…

Former State Dept. Official Warns of Color Revolution Plot to Shut Down 2024 Election

The Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) Plans to Incite Nationwide Violence Ahead of the 2028 Election

Cuba Must Pay for Incubating Far-Left Terror Attacks and Dissidents Across the United States

BOTTOMLINE

DataRepublican summarizes an alleged Demoncrats post-midterms plan involving former USAID and national-security figures, activist networks, and contingency planning framed by critics as a “CIA-style color revolution.”

DR released a series called “The Democracy Files” / “Illegitimacy Playbook,” drawing on what she describes as thousands of transcripts, hundreds of recordings, and documents (reconstructed in part via AI analysis of materials from public or leaked Google Drive links and related sources).

Key elements highlighted include:

Groups such as Renew to Thrive (R2T)/Renew American Democracy (RAD) , involving people like Danielle Reiff (retired diplomat with USAID background) and Paul Zeitz.

A coordinating structure called the United Democracy Alliance (UDA) , described as a low-profile “mega-alliance” or “control plane” linking activist organizations (e.g., 50501, Indivisible, No Kings protests), lawfare efforts, and contacts with governors/federal workers. It is said to draw intellectual influence from Erica Chenoweth (Harvard scholar known for the “3.5% rule” on nonviolent civil resistance and for writings on organizing against autocracy in the US).

Involvement or operationalization attributed to National Security Leaders for America (NSL4A) , a real 501(c)(4) network of roughly 1,600 former senior military, intelligence, diplomatic, and civilian national-security officials founded in 2021 to defend democratic norms and institutions. NSL4A has endorsed candidates (predominantly Democrats in the 2026 cycle) and issued statements on issues such as civil-military relations and election integrity.

Alleged operational scenario: If Democrats perform well in the 2026 midterms, escalate confrontations and unrest (with DSA and allied groups as “foot soldiers”) to pressure or force invocation of the Insurrection Act (projected around 2027). Responses would then include declaring the federal government illegitimate under pre-defined “red lines,” shifting effective authority toward Democratic governors, pursuing structural reforms (e.g., changes to the Senate or broader constitutional adjustments via Article V or similar mechanisms), and framing 2028 as a choice about retaining current governance versus major changes. Materials discuss “blocking” non-cooperation, situation rooms, governors assuming functions in a legitimacy crisis, and outreach concepts—while speakers in available excerpts emphasize this is not secession.

“Color revolution” historically refers to nonviolent (or mixed) protest movements in the post-Soviet space and elsewhere, often supported by Western democracy-promotion funding (NED, USAID democracy/governance programs, related NGOs).

Critics have long characterized these as soft regime-change tools; defenders describe them as support for civil society and democratic transitions.

Parallel reporting (e.g., Washington Post on national-security officials advising states on potential election interference concerns) illustrates mutual distrust and scenario planning on both sides ahead of the midterms.

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