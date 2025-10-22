By Sean Moran

Transgender Americans are preparing to leave the United States of America, believing that President Donald Trump is the “most anti-LGBTQ+ president in history.”

Vox reported that during Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign, the rhetoric against “radical gender ideology” and “transgender insanity” grew “more hostile.”

The outlet noted, “A frequently run Trump television ad claimed that ‘Kamala is for they/them. Trump is for you.’ And as his second term has progressed, President Trump’s attacks on transgender rights have become increasingly virulent.”

Katie Sosin, who reports on LGBTQ+ issues for The 19th, spoke to Vox about the Trump administration’s policies:

A report from the Centre for Heterodox Social Science said that “trans identification is in free fall” among young Americans.

Breitbart News’s Katherine Hamilton wrote:

Report: Transgender Identification in ‘Free Fall’ Among Young Americans

“Whether trans and queer identities will drop to 2010 levels is an open question. But the fact both have declined sharply in just two years is a startling and unanticipated post-progressive development that the education and media establishments will be reluctant to acknowledge,” Kaufmann explained.

BOTTOMLINE

Multiple media outlets and advocacy organizations have reported heightened fears among transgender individuals in the U.S., with some preparing to leave the country due to perceived threats from administration policies.

These concerns stem from executive actions, proposed legislation, and rhetoric targeting LGBTQ+ rights, particularly transgender healthcare, legal recognition, and protections.

Advocacy groups like GLAAD and the ACLU have labeled President Trump as the “most anti-LGBTQ+ president in history” based on his record from both terms

Destinations mentioned include Canada, Europe, and Mexico.

Overall, while President Trump’s policies have undeniably escalated tensions, the extent of any “fleeing” remains largely individual and preparatory rather than a verified mass movement.

