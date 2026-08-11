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Robin Wood's avatar
Robin Wood
Aug 11

Do people really believe what is going on here with everything else being a lie we are told around this world, nothing is sitting right in the western world of unlawful Chinese/Freemassons/Fabian controlled Governments everywhere that want to control and Murder humanity having AI Robots run the planet, (TERMINATOR coming to life is Real), Earth in Darkness. The Wealthy will live underground in their Bunkers living it up, while the earth's being completely distroyed.

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