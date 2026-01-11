By Israel National News

January 12, 2026

Informed sources told Iran International on Saturday night that Iranian security forces are using lethal force against protesters across the country, with early estimates pointing to mass casualties as a sweeping crackdown intensifies under a near-total internet shutdown.

Footage sent from Kahrizak, south of Tehran, shows several dead bodies in body bags.

Eyewitnesses who provided the videos said dozens of bodies can be seen at the site, with additional bodies reportedly placed in another nearby industrial shed.

Earlier videos from Fardis, Karaj, and from Alghadir Hospital in eastern Tehran showed similar scenes of bodies on the ground, indicating what appears to be a mass killing unfolding in multiple locations, not limited to a few cities.

The internet blackout, which began on January 8, has made it nearly impossible to obtain a full picture of events.

Still, the volume and consistency of reports reaching Iran International suggest that lethal force is being widely deployed to disperse protesters.

According to the news website, even the most conservative estimates indicate that at least 2,000 people have been killed in the past 48 hours.

Sources describe particularly intense violence in Fardis in Karaj and parts of Tehran, while stressing that similar reports are emerging from many other areas, including the western provinces of Ilam and Kermanshah.

Despite the near-total blackout, videos and messages continue to reach Iran International through limited channels, including Starlink users.

These users are mostly in major cities and more affluent neighborhoods, leaving much of the country with little visibility. Even so, journalists say they are receiving credible indications that mass protests are continuing nationwide.

WATCH: Emily Schrader - אמילי שריידר امیلی شریدر on X: “Dear President Trump, this is what the Islamic republic of Iran is doing to their own people. Thousands are being hurt, slaughtered by the regime. The time to act is now. https://t.co/gIqeMP1wx5” / X

Footage published Saturday night showed protesters in Tehran’s Poonak neighborhood setting fire to a local Bank Melli branch.

Additional footage showed protesters in the city of Ahvaz in southwestern Iran pouring into the streets and chanting “Long Live the Shah”.

Meanwhile, a protester on Saturday climbed the balcony of the Iranian Embassy in western London, BBC reported.

WATCH: Behnam Ben Taleblu بهنام بن طالب لو on X: “What are the stakes for America in the #IranProtests, now in day 14, and what is the impact of Trump’s promises of support and what would not intervening mean? I joined @KasiaMadera on @BBCWorld to discuss 👇 https://t.co/LcGhcvH1TH” / X

The incident occurred during a protest held outside the building. Two people were arrested at the protest, and an additional suspect was sought for trespassing.

US Senator Lindsey Graham, who is considered close to President Donald Trump, promised Iranian protesters “help,” promising that their nightmare will soon end.

President Trump wrote in a post Saturday on Truth Social,

READ MORE:

Mass Protests Enter 9th Straight Day in Iran — Regime Accused of Killing Young Woman and Multiple Peaceful Protesters as Officials Deny Responsibility

Protesters in Tehran declare ‘President Trump Street’

The Bloodthirsty Mullahs Ruling Iran Are Not Iranians

The Trump Effect: One Day After Maduro Capture, Reports Say Iran’s Supreme Leader Preparing to Flee Country to Moscow

BOTTOMLINE

Reports of at least 2,000 protesters killed in Iran over 48 hours emerged during escalating anti-government protests that began in late December 2025, triggered by a severe economic crisis including currency devaluation, soaring inflation, and widespread shortages.

The unrest has since spread to at least 27 of Iran’s 31 provinces, evolving into broader calls for regime change.

The U.S.-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) reports 466 deaths as of January 11, alongside over 2,000 arrests. Time magazine, citing a Tehran physician, reported at least 217 deaths in six Tehran hospitals alone, mostly from live fire.

The regime has deployed IRGC and Basij forces, with reports of live fire, shotgun pellets, and mass arrests.

President Trump has warned Iran against killing protesters, hinting at potential military action.

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.