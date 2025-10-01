By Robert Semonsen

October 1, 2025

At Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii, the U.S. Space Force launched its most ambitious training operation to date in July 2025.

Over 700 personnel, dubbed Guardians, teamed up with troops from allied nations to simulate battles in the vast emptiness above Earth.

This event, known as Resolute Space 2025, is aimed at preventing the rising danger of invisible assaults that could cripple global communications without firing a single shot.

The exercise began on July 8 and unfolded across multiple time zones, spanning roughly 50 million square miles. It integrated forces from about a dozen countries, including partners in Asia, Europe, and Australia, to practice seamless coordination.

The goal was to sharpen responses to disruptions in a chaotic setting, blending real-world assets with digital replicas for maximum authenticity.

In the scenarios, a designated aggressor group mimicked hostile nations by unleashing non-kinetic strikes on satellite networks.

These included bursts of electronic static to drown out signals, sneaky hacks to spoof data feeds, and maneuvers to nudge orbits off course.

Defending teams raced to pinpoint the sources, restore functionality, and adapt tactics amid the fog of simulated chaos.

Orbital space previously served as a peaceful domain for navigation aids, intelligence gathering, and routine links between forces.

That illusion has shattered as countries have begun to explore space weaponry which could turn satellites into prime targets.

Military planners now view the cosmos as a domain ripe for sabotage.

Adversaries like China and Russia have poured resources into tools that threaten U.S. assets without leaving debris trails.

By mid-2025, China executed dozens of orbital missions, deploying over a hundred new objects to test grappling tech and signal blockers.

Russia, meanwhile, has experimented with nuclear options and co-orbital chasers that could shadow or disable enemy craft, fueling fears of rapid escalation.

Experts note these developments proceed at an alarming speed, outpacing Western defenses and risking a cascade of satellite failures.

The Space Force, established just six years prior, is exploring tactics to navigate these new challenges.

Exercises like Resolute Space 2025 enhance the U.S.’s capabilities through flexible doctrines and cross-service teamwork necessarily to counter such evolving threats.

One clear advantage lies in the operation’s breadth, drawing in joint units and international allies to mimic real world tactics under duress.

By layering live hardware with virtual threats, trainers uncovered blind spots in detection and decision-making chains.

The Space Force Guardians send a firm message to America’s rivals, the high ground is no longer uncontested, and the U.S. intends to hold it.

READ MORE:

US Space Force Publishes ‘Warfighting Framework’ To Train and Prepare Leadership and Troops for Establishing Military Dominance in Outer Space

US plans to end International Space Station before 2030

BREAKING: Greenland Space Force Commander Relieved of Command After Sending Email Undermining President Trump

JAG Sentences Space Force Commander Chance Saltzman to Death for TREASON

BOTTOMLINE

Resolute Space 2025 is the U.S. Space Force's largest combat training exercise to date, conducted in July and August 2025.

It simulates high-stakes conflicts in space, emphasizing "invisible wars" – non-kinetic battles involving electronic warfare, satellite disruptions, cyber attacks, and orbital maneuvers rather than traditional explosions or missiles.

The exercise aims to prepare Guardians (Space Force personnel) and allied forces for defending against sophisticated threats from adversaries like China and Russia, who are rapidly advancing space-based capabilities.

This training underscores the shift of space from a peaceful domain for navigation and communication to a contested battlefield.

Established in 2019, the U.S. Space Force now comprises over 15,000 Guardians (including civilians) with a $40 billion budget, representing about 4% of the Department of War's total funding but less than 1% of its personnel.

Its mission has evolved to protect U.S. interests in space amid growing militarization.

Led by Space Operations Command (SpOC) and Space Training and Readiness Command (STARCOM). "Red Teams" like the 527th Space Aggressors mimicked enemy tactics.

The exercise blended live hardware with virtual simulations to create authentic chaos:

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.