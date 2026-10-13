By Morgan S. Verity

October 13, 2026

People with insomnia had a 26% higher relative hazard of stroke compared with people without insomnia, and 28% higher odds of hospital admission for any reason, according to a new umbrella review published in Sleep Medicine Reviews.

The findings also showed associations between insomnia and dementia, depression, and suicide-related outcomes, but no association with mortality, the authors reported.

The authors emphasized that the findings do not prove that insomnia causes these conditions, only that it may serve as a signal of increased health risks.

The research adds to a body of evidence connecting chronic sleep disruption to long-term health problems.

Lack of sleep has previously been linked to obesity, high blood pressure, and heart disease, and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has called insufficient sleep a public health problem.

Review Methods and Scope

The team also conducted new systematic reviews on stroke, workplace injuries, and hospital admissions because existing reviews lacked meta-analyses on those outcomes [3].

For the stroke analysis, researchers identified nine studies involving more than 1.3 million participants and combined results from six of them in a meta-analysis.

The umbrella review evaluated approximately 20 comprehensive review studies involving millions of participants across multiple countries, according to researchers from Austria, Germany, Italy, and Switzerland.

Authors noted that people with insomnia had a 26% higher relative risk of stroke.

An earlier statement on sleep disorders had noted that insomnia slightly increases the risk for cardiovascular events, but that risk for stroke remained uncertain because prospective studies were scarce and available studies relied on subjective measures to define insomnia.

Key Findings on Stroke and Hospitalization

The stroke analysis found that people with insomnia had a 26% higher relative hazard of stroke, the researchers said.

The researchers found a link between insomnia and stroke, and people with insomnia had a 26% higher relative risk of stroke.

The hospitalization analysis found 28% higher odds of admission for any reason, according to the review.

Associations were also found between insomnia and dementia, depression, and suicide-related outcomes, while no association was found for mortality, the report stated.

Researchers said the results demonstrated that insomnia is associated with a 26% elevated risk of stroke. The researchers discovered that people who had insomnia had a 26% higher risk of stroke.

Expert Perspectives

A major review on insomnia has linked poor sleep to 26% higher odds of stroke, and 28% increased risk of hospitalization.

Yi said chronic insomnia can keep the body in a state of increased stress or hyperarousal, which over time may contribute to higher blood pressure, inflammation, arterial stiffness, and dysfunction of the blood vessel lining.

A major review on insomnia has linked poor sleep to 26% higher odds of stroke, and 28% increased risk of hospitalization.

Conclusion

The review examined links between insomnia and neurological, mental, and general health, according to the review.

The review found associations between insomnia and hospitalization, dementia, and suicidal behavior, as well as a link between insomnia and stroke, with people with insomnia having a 26% higher relative risk of stroke.

The research was supported by the European Academy of Neurology.

BOTTOMLINE

A 2026 umbrella review reports that people with insomnia had a 26% higher relative risk of stroke (hazard ratio [HR] 1.26, 95% CI 1.05–1.53).

This comes from a meta-analysis of six studies (out of nine eligible) involving more than 1.3 million participants.

The finding is from the paper “Insomnia as risk factor for brain, mental and general health consequences: an umbrella systematic review”, published in Sleep Medicine Reviews.

The 26% figure is a relative increase in hazard (comparing people with vs. without insomnia), not an absolute risk.

It does not mean 26% of people with insomnia will have a stroke; absolute risk depends heavily on age, blood pressure, smoking, diabetes, atrial fibrillation, and other factors.

One expert quoted in coverage of the review clarified it as a 1.26-times higher chance if other factors are equal.

This is consistent with other research, though estimates vary by definition and methods:

A 2023 Neurology study linked more insomnia symptoms to higher stroke risk (up to ~51% for 5–8 symptoms vs. none), with a stronger association in younger adults.

Other meta-analyses have reported elevated risks, particularly for diagnosed insomnia (e.g., HR around 1.45 for any stroke in one synthesis) or more modest links for symptoms with ischemic stroke.

Mendelian randomization studies (which use genetic data to probe causality) have suggested possible causal links between insomnia and certain cardiovascular outcomes, including some stroke subtypes, though results are not uniform across all stroke types.

Proposed mechanisms include chronic hyperarousal leading to sympathetic nervous system activation, elevated or non-dipping blood pressure, systemic inflammation, endothelial dysfunction, and HPA-axis dysregulation—pathways that overlap with known stroke risk factors.

The article accurately reflects the 2026 review’s primary quantitative finding on stroke. Insomnia is best viewed as a modifiable marker of elevated brain and cardiovascular risk rather than a definitive cause.

Addressing it (cognitive behavioral therapy for insomnia is first-line) alongside standard risk-factor management is a reasonable clinical approach, even while more research is needed on causality, standardized definitions, and treatment effects on hard outcomes.

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