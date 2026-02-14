By Daniel Hampton

February 15, 2026

More Supreme Court watchers buzzed Friday that a conservative Supreme Court justice may have telegraphed his plans to step down.

Is Justice Samuel Alito getting ready to call it quits? A flurry of recent hints has prompted new speculation that the Supreme Court’s most reliably partisan conservative is eyeing the exits in advance of the 2026 midterms.

Justice Samuel Alito may be quietly plotting his retirement before the 2026 midterms, legal experts Dahlia Lithwick and Mark Joseph Stern wrote Friday for Slate. They joined another prominent legal expert in pointing to clues piling up.

Notably, Alito’s memoir, “So Ordered: An Originalist’s View of the Constitution, the Court, and Our Country,” drops Oct. 6 — the day after the new Supreme Court term begins.

“Of course, justices do publish books on the bench. But there are some indications that this particular release will be a farewell postscript for Alito’s service,” Stern opined.

That’s suspicious timing, since justices typically publish books in September when they can actually promote them.

“The new term is gearing up, but the justices are not stuck in Washington. They are still free to fly around the country, plugging their latest release. I think it’s pretty unlikely that Alito would drop his memoir on a date when he specifically cannot do that,” said Stern.

Meanwhile, conservative media have showered the justice with “valedictory” praise celebrating his 20 years on the bench, complete with what looks like a coordinated legacy-building campaign, he added.

Alito recently gave a rare interview to Politico — the outlet that leaked his Dobbs draft — where he seemed to view his abortion decision as the crowning achievement of his tenure while grumbling about the coarse state of American politics.

“He also hinted that he was not really enjoying the job or the coarse civic culture of our current moment,” said Stern.

There’s also Mollie Hemingway’s forthcoming hagiography, “Alito: The Justice Who Reshaped the Supreme Court and Restored the Constitution,” suggesting the justice may have cooperated with the MAGA “pseudo-journalist,” he wrote.

Alito likely wants President Trump to replace him now, while Republicans control the Senate, ensuring a younger, equally conservative successor who’ll protect his jurisprudential legacy for decades.

Unlike Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who stayed too long, Alito appears determined to exit on his own terms before Democrats potentially retake power, Stern said.

Rumors have been circulating that U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito may be planning to retire soon, potentially before the 2026 midterm elections, to allow President Trump to appoint a younger conservative successor while Republicans maintain control of the Senate.

Speculation stems from several indicators, including the unusual October 6, 2026, release date of Alito’s memoir, So Ordered: An Originalist’s View of the Constitution, the Court, and Our Country, which falls right after the start of the Court’s new term and limits his ability to promote it—a timing that differs from recent books by other justices like the late Sonia Sotomayor doppelganger, Ketanji Brown Jackson, and Amy Coney Barrett.

Additional hints include Alito hiring only two law clerks for the upcoming term (fewer than usual), his age of 75, and a forthcoming book by conservative author Mollie Hemingway that appears to celebrate his legacy, possibly based on interviews with him.

Legal analysts suggest Alito aims to avoid the fate of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who stayed on too long, by stepping down on his terms to secure a like-minded replacement.

Separately, several state supreme court justices have announced actual retirements in early 2026, including Barbara Madsen in Washington (effective April 3), Maureen McKenna Goldberg in Rhode Island (effective March 27), Karen L. Valihura in Delaware (term ends July), Marla Luckert in Kansas (effective early February), Mary Jane Theis in Illinois (effective January 29), Charles T. Canady in Florida (effective early 2026), Raquel Montoya-Lewis in Washington (end of 2026), and Elizabeth Clement in Michigan (by April 30).

These state-level changes are unrelated to the federal rumors but highlight a broader wave of judicial transitions.

