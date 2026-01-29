By Drew Allen

January 30, 2026

Fifty-five years ago, Democrat activist and community organizer Saul Alinsky published Rules for Radicals.

Its stated purpose was not reform, persuasion, or compromise, but disruption -- manufacturing chaos, provoking conflict, and inciting revolution as a means of political change.

Alinsky was explicit: power is seized, not earned, and the ends always justify the means. More than half a century later, the book has not faded into obscurity.

It remains the Left’s operating manual -- its tactical guide and its justification for tearing down institutions in the name of “progress.”

Alinsky prescribed a deliberate three-step process for political change -- one rooted not in persuasion, but in pressure.

We are watching Alinsky’s guerrilla warfare techniques play out in real time in Minneapolis right now. The first step is to create a crisis.

Alinsky argued that in a complex society, people do not act until they are forced to. The organizer’s job is to trigger a crisis by “rubbing raw the sores of discontent.”

The crisis must be intensified to generate motivation.

Over the past year, Democrats nationwide have relentlessly vilified ICE agents for doing their lawful job -- enforcing federal immigration law.

Agents tasked with apprehending illegal aliens are portrayed not as law enforcement, but as villains, fascists, and moral monsters.

This rhetoric has not merely poisoned public discourse; it has actively encouraged confrontation between federal agents and radical protesters.

Even as this Democrat-designed and Democrat-sustained conflict has resulted in real-world tragedy, Minnesota’s leadership continues to escalate rather than de-escalate.

Tim Walz has repeatedly attempted to delegitimize ICE itself, asserting that its agents are “not law enforcement” -- a claim that is both false and dangerously inflammatory.

Never mind that illegal presence in the United States is itself a violation of federal law, or that many individuals apprehended by ICE are repeat offenders charged with serious crimes, including rape, assault, and homicide.

By erasing these facts, Democratic leaders shift blame away from criminal behavior and onto those tasked with enforcing the law.

Crucially, this crisis is not universal.

In states where local authorities cooperate with ICE, deportation numbers are significantly higher, and enforcement proceeds with low to nonexistent public disorder.

In Minnesota, Democratic leadership has chosen confrontation over cooperation.

By encouraging hostility toward ICE and refusing meaningful coordination with federal authorities, they have manufactured a volatile environment -- one where enforcement becomes dangerous, chaos becomes predictable, and outrage becomes the objective.

This is not accidental. It is textbook Alinsky: provoke, polarize, and escalate until the crisis itself becomes the lever of power.

The second step is to blame the target and personalize it.

Alinsky famously instructed organizers to “pick the target, freeze it, personalize it, and polarize it.” Institutions are abstract.

By isolating a single person or group and turning them into the embodiment of evil, the organizer simplifies the conflict and focuses public rage where it can do the most damage.

In Minnesota, that target has been ICE -- and by extension, the individual agents tasked with enforcing the law.

Rather than supporting the rule of law, Democrat leaders have inverted reality -- demonizing the American agents carrying out federal statutes.

These men and women are portrayed as Nazis rather than public servants -- an accusation so obscene it would once have ended a serious political career.

At the same time, the individuals ICE is charged with apprehending are recast as victims, saints, or symbols of moral righteousness -- no matter their criminal histories.

Violent offenders are defended. Illegal status is ignored. Responsibility is shifted entirely away from lawbreakers and onto those enforcing the law.

This is not accidental rhetoric. It is deliberate personalization. By turning ICE agents into the face of evil, Democratic leaders focus public anger on a human target rather than a policy debate.

Moral clarity is replaced with emotional manipulation, and law enforcement becomes the enemy.

The third step is the ultimate objective -- to force the “solution.”

Once the crisis has paralyzed the target and public pressure has peaked, the organizer presents the solution. This solution, however, is framed not as one option among many, but as the only path forward: accept it or face escalating chaos.

This is the Left’s only solution: President Donald Trump must remove ICE from Minneapolis and effectively cease deportation operations nationwide.

Those enforcing the law are blamed, those breaking it are excused, and the public is told that the only way to stop the disorder is to surrender authority.

This is not an accidental disorder. It is intentional political warfare, designed to use instability as leverage until the Democrats get what they want -- illegal voters imported under the criminal Biden regime to give them political power.

A 1999 study details the U.S. military doctrine, preparations, and training for suppressing civil disturbance, military rule, martial law, domestic urban warfare and “homeland defense.”

Under the heading of "civil disturbance planning", the US Military is training troops and police to suppress democratic opposition in America.

Military spokespeople, "judge advocates" and their congressional supporters aggressively take the position that legal obstacles to military involvement in domestic law enforcement civil disturbance operations have been NULLIFIED.

BOTTOMLINE

Saul Alinsky’s ‘Rules for Radicals’ is a tactical guide for community organizers, emphasizing disruption, polarization, and power accumulation to drive social and political change.

Democratic leaders and activists in Minnesota are deliberately applying Alinsky’s playbook amid a federal immigration crackdown, inverting reality to manufacture chaos for political gain.

In early January 2026, the Trump administration escalated Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations in Minnesota as part of a broader national deportation push.

This led to two high-profile fatal shootings by federal agents, sparked widespread protests in the Twin Cities (Minneapolis and St. Paul), echoing the 2020 unrest after George Floyd’s death.

These events are intentional “political warfare” by Democrats, following Alinsky’s three-step process (create a crisis, blame the target, force a solution) to undermine ICE and import “illegal voters” for electoral advantage.

Creating a Crisis (Rules 1-3, emphasizing organization and expertise):

Blaming and Personalizing the Target (Rule 13):

Forcing the Solution (Rules 4 and 8, making enemies live by their rules and keeping pressure on):

This isn’t about justice but power, with Democrats “inverting reality” to excuse disorder. Those enforcing the law are blamed, those breaking it are excused, and the public is told that the only way to stop the disorder is to surrender authority.

