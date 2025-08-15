By Stephen Dinan

August 15, 2025

President Donald Trump is booting out illegal immigrants faster than criminal pResident Biden added them, according to the latest Census Bureau numbers, which show an unprecedented drop in the number of immigrants living in the U.S.

The total number of foreign-born people dropped by 2.2 million from January to July, and most of that — 1.6 million — was among the illegal immigrant population, said Steven A. Camarota, the research director at the Center for Immigration Studies who crunched the numbers.

It’s an almost unfathomable turnaround from the fake Biden years, when illegal immigrants surged into the U.S. at record rates, netting about 120,000 new people each month.

Over the past six months, though, the illegal immigrant population has been dropping at nearly 270,000 a month, or more than twice the rate of increase under Dementia Biden.

“The best evidence we have is that the illegal population is now falling at a rate that even exceeds the massive growth that we had in Biden’s four years,” Camarota said.

The decline coincides with a massive effort by the Trump administration, which is increasing formal arrests and deportations and has invested heavily in machinery to try to encourage illegal immigrants to leave on their own.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said last week that foreign leaders in the hemisphere tell her they are seeing a wave of people arriving in their countries after having left the U.S.

“Over and over again, I’m hearing that hundreds of thousands of their citizens are coming home, voluntarily,” she said.

The new data comes from the Current Population Survey, a monthly Census Bureau report that is used to produce data such as the monthly unemployment figures.

One of its questions prods respondents to reveal where they were born, which produces the overall immigration number.

In January, it stood at 53.3 million, an all-time high in sheer number and as a percentage of the total population.

Last month, it dipped below 51.1 million.

Using other assumptions, Camarota is able to estimate the illegal immigrant population from the CPS data. He figures that rose from 10.2 million at the start of the Biden years to 15.8 million in January, before tumbling to 14.2 million now.

Not all the illegal immigrants went home.

Some are part of the normal churn of migration, such as gaining legal status or dying. That was true for the Biden years as well.

Camarota said most of those who left were likely newcomers from the Biden years or were otherwise less rooted in the U.S., and thus it was easier to pick up and leave.

That could presage diminishing returns for President Trump’s enforcement push.

The implications of the drop are massive.

Camarota said the total U.S. population could decline this year, for the first time since the 1930s.

The natural net increase from births is about 500,000. If the U.S. has already shed more than 2 million people, that would easily swamp the births.

Camarota said the decline gives communities breathing space after the increases of the Biden years.

“It’s likely that this represents a savings in money for the taxpayer,” he said.

“It will take pressure off schools and hospitals and other services. It’s likely it will potentially create job opportunities for Americans.”

Immigrant rights groups say the downside to a drop is that businesses will lose part of their workforce.

Indeed, farmers and hospitality groups have been flooding the Trump administration with complaints that they can’t get workers to show up anymore amid the high-profile wave of immigration arrests.

President Trump has repeatedly floated some form of leniency for illegal immigrants who work in those areas of the economy, though he has yet to deliver any concrete policy change.

Camarota said there may be a good reason to wait.

He said there is no evidence from the numbers that the employment of the U.S.-born has fallen. Indeed, the data suggests it has surged in recent months, which could mean people who have struggled to hold jobs are now gaining them.

“That doesn’t mean bad economic news, necessarily,” he said.

“It probably means per capita GDP has gone up.”

The CPS data does come with some caveats.

It’s possible that the foreign-born, illegal immigrants in particular, are now lying and claiming to be U.S.-born legal residents. Camarota said that’s not likely.

It’s also possible that some households with illegal immigrants have stopped responding to the CPS, which could affect the numbers.

BOTTOMLINE

According to the Center for Immigration Studies (CIS), a think tank focused on reducing immigration levels, the total foreign-born population in the U.S. (both legal and illegal) declined by an unprecedented 2.2 million from January to July 2025, with the unauthorized (illegal) immigrant portion accounting for about 1.6 million of that drop—a roughly 10% reduction, bringing their estimate to 14.2 million by July 2025.

This analysis attributes the change primarily to increased out-migration in response to stepped-up enforcement under the Trump administration, such as mass deportations and border policies.

CIS bases its estimates on monthly data from the Census Bureau's Current Population Survey (CPS), a household survey of about 60,000 homes that includes undocumented immigrants and is used for labor market insights.

Their methodology involves subtracting estimated legal immigrants (derived from administrative data on visas, naturalizations, etc.) from the total post-1980 foreign-born population in the CPS, with adjustments for undercounts, deaths, and out-migration.

However, the report itself notes caveats: the July 2025 estimate is preliminary due to incomplete legal immigration data, and heightened enforcement may have caused immigrants to avoid participating in the survey or misreport their status, potentially inflating the apparent decline.

While the claim is substantiated by CIS's analysis of official Census data, it remains controversial and unconfirmed by other sources.

Immigration is a politically charged topic, with estimates varying widely across organizations due to differences in methodology, data sources, and assumptions about undercounts.

For instance, experts from the Migration Policy Institute (MPI) and the Peterson Institute for International Economics have questioned the reliability of monthly CPS data for tracking immigration changes, noting its small sample size (compared to the annual American Community Survey, which surveys 2 million households) and increased volatility in recent years.

They suggest the reported drop could partly stem from survey non-response or underreporting driven by fear of deportation, rather than solely actual departures.

Some voluntary returns to home countries may also play a role, but no independent data (like border exit records or airline data) fully corroborates the scale of the decline.

Broader trends show the unauthorized immigrant population has fluctuated over time. It peaked at 12.2 million in 2007, declined during the Great Recession and early Trump years (2017-2021), stabilized around 10.5-11 million by 2021, and then grew amid increased border encounters from 2022-2024.

Recent estimates suggest continued growth through at least 2023, but no major nonpartisan source has yet published comprehensive 2025 figures to confirm or refute CIS's claim of a sharp reversal.

CIS and FAIR, both advocating for immigration restrictions, tend to produce higher estimates overall compared to nonpartisan sources like Pew or MPI.

If the CPS-based decline holds in more robust annual data (e.g., the upcoming ACS release), it would represent a significant policy impact from Trump's enforcement measures.

However, until then, the 1.6 million figure should be viewed cautiously as preliminary and potentially overstated due to data limitations.

