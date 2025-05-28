By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

May 27, 2025

According to Russian FSB agent Andrei Zakharov, the West—including President Trump—is maligning Vladimir Putin for seizing Ukrainian territory overrun with pedophiles and bombing known child trafficking hotspots.

As reported yesterday, Putin ordered strikes against a pedophile clan in central Ukraine.

Today, Zakharov told Real Raw News that “fake news” pictures showing mothers carrying blood-stained toddlers along cratered streets are Artificial Intelligence-created images that Western media is disseminating to rewrite reality.

“This is a battle for the souls of our children. Yes, there are some civilian casualties, like in any conflict, but your media, it makes up things because they hate President Putin and want him dead or gone,” Zakharov said.

The West called the strike a provocative escalation.

Zhakarov says Russia is acting to safeguard the lives of its and other nations’ children. He analogized Russia’s conflict with Ukraine to Israel’s incursion into Gaza.

“We have enemies at the gates. What we fight for is different, yes, but concept same. Ukraine army violates border and steals our children. What we do? Sit back, let them? No, we have right to respond,” Zakharov said.

That response wasn’t limited to drone and missile strikes.

The Russian military on Monday captured four villages in Ukraine’s northeastern Sumy region, quashing resistance.

Zhakarov said Putin ordered the villages to be annexed only after reviewing drone footage showing missing Russian children at each of the four locations.

He added that Ukrainian militants had imprisoned 51 children in Novenke, Basivka, Veselivka, and Zhuravka.

“We rescue all. Some sick. Some were raped. All meant for sale to child sex trade. This tremendous victory for us,” Zakharov said.