Tuzara Post Newsletter

Tuzara Post Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Janice's avatar
Janice
Oct 8Edited

Sounds like repeat of ‘COVID’ almost to the exact same playbook. OZ central casting? Lock is up to enforce mail in ballots, then steal the election. Military will be deployed. We are at war from within. The enemy is here, not some foreign country. Frankly it’s our own politicians hired by WEF/WHO to destroy the REPUBLIC OF THE ORIGINAL CONSTITUTION OF USA.

Anyone getting a ‘shot’ for any plague is just stupid in my opinion. Horse paste cured me when I got the shedding from my family I live with back in 2021.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture