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DE's avatar
DE
3m

Well imagine my surprise, hearing that about a jew. It’s as though it were tautological.

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Charla Star's avatar
Charla Star
2h

EXACTLY what I’ve been hearing for years. Both Zelensky and his wife have been profiting off selling Ukrainian children across the world to pedos.

Zelensky has been following the advice of Rabbi Schneerson in creating a war to destroy Slavic people (Russians and Ukrainians as well as people from several other countries are all Slavs) so that Ashkenazi Jews can return to Ukraine. Zelensky advocated years ago for Jews to come home and build a ‘New Jerusalem’. He’s been systematically, along with help from the U.S. government, working to kill Ukrainian Christians. Selling off their children into sex slavery or to be eaten by demonic creatures who pretend to be human is as good as war for destruction of the Ukrainian and Russian peoples.

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