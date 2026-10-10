By Baxter Dmitry

October 10, 2026

Bill Gates’ doppelganger is officially a wanted man in Russia.

READ MORE: Chronology of Deep State Assets executed by the US Military (Part XIII – Bill Gates)

The charge? Bioterrorism. The evidence? A 3,000-page dossier released by Vladimir Putin himself, proving that Gates’ body double engineered the pneumonic plague using AI tools inside a Ukrainian biolab.

The motive? Depopulation. Destabilization. And billions in mandatory vaccine revenue.

The vaccine? Already developed. In Israel. By Gates-funded researchers. Conveniently timed for the outbreak.

Putin isn’t asking for extradition. He wants Gates dead or alive.

But here’s what Putin has exposed… The plague didn’t come out of nowhere. The pieces were in place long before the first death. The funding. The contracts.

The rollout plans. Even the industry puppets — including Taylor Swift — positioned to sell you the narrative.

This wasn’t a failure of preparedness. It was the plan. And Putin says the reason they keep getting away with it… is because we didn’t punish them appropriately the first time.

The Western mainstream media is lying about the pneumonic plague outbreak in Russia, In reality, Bill Gates engineered the newly aerosolised virus using AI tools in a Ukrainian biolab, according to a damning 3,000 page dossier circulating in the Kremlin.

Putin is talking about a virus. One hundred percent lethal. Made airborne — through AI development.

And unleashed on Russia…. by the man he calls the world’s number one bioterrorist.

Why would Western media lie so egregiously about the story? According to Putin, they have a lot to gain. More on that in a moment.

Putin says the timing was perfect. Perfectly timed to cause maximum carnage in Russia —before spreading around the world. Depopulating the globe by the millions.

And Gates? He has more viruses up his sleeve. A whole collection. All made lethal in biolabs.

Pneumonic plague was just the first cab off the rank… because they just so happen to have a vaccine — created this year, in Israel, in collaboration with the Gates Foundation.

How convenient.

Gates is set to cash in. Again. The black swan viral outbreak couldn’t have been timed more perfectly for him. Again.

So where is the mainstream media? They’re not interested in reporting the real story.

They’re more interested in fearmongering—terrifying people into accepting the vaccine while ignoring the elephant in the room.

Russia has started noticing the pattern…. Bill Gates has a knack for “predicting” black swan events and global disasters.

This is the man who issued a thinly veiled threat to the world, outlining how a “bioterrorist” could release an aerosolized version of an existing plague at 10 airports and hold the world to ransom.

Notice his smirk as he shares the plan.

Don’t underestimate this man’s appetite for carnage. Here he is again, laughing uncontrollably, like a maniacal Joker, while predicting a wave of bioterrorist attacks.

Putin says Gates engineered the plague — for maximum lethality — using AI.

Designed to kill millions. Before forcing his vaccine on the terrified billions. Exactly as he bragged to the world… less than a month ago.

As usual, Gates wasn’t warning the world. He was threatening us. Revealing exactly what he was up to — behind closed lab doors.

If you are asking yourself: how can he get away with it, while hiding in plain sight?

Understand this: he pays off the mainstream media.

Bill Gates Caught Spending $319 Million Buying Off Mainstream Media Journalists

And the media’s remaining revenue? Big Pharma.

Let that sink in.

Putin says when you grasp how coordinated this machine has become — and the role of compromised industry puppets like Taylor Swift — you’ll see it for what it is:

A clear and present danger to every single one of us.

Fauci. Gates. Bourla. The ringleaders of the globalist vaccine cartel are now squarely in Putin’s crosshairs and he is demanding they face justice for their crimes against humanity.

READ MORE: Chronology of Deep State Assets executed by the US Military (Part XXIV – Anthony Fauci)

US Marines captured Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla and killed his two bodyguards during a military-sanctioned operation to apprehend the fiendish clot shot manufacturer following his return to the US.

Bourla, a Greek American veterinarian, was last seen in the U.S. on November 8, 2022, the day after Special Forces arrested Moderna CEO Stephen Bancel at a posh D.C. eatery.

The pneumonic plague vaccine created by Gates and Israel isn’t the first example of an experimental vaccine being readied just before Gates unleashed a virus upon an unsuspecting world.

According to Putin, the mRNA plot didn’t come from science or medicine—it was born deep inside the U.S. Deep State, with military agencies steering the agenda.

Russia have the evidence to prove that Gates is responsible for more death than the entire Second World War. He’s a one man war against humanity.

This is the man who appointed himself global health czar and then set about reducing the global population to the tune of billions of souls.

He knew the COVID plandemic was coming. Because he spent years planning it — every last detail — at events like the notorious Event 201 in New York City, months before the first cases began appearing.

He invested in the mRNA vaccines, made a fortune, and then sold his stock… right before he moved the money into oncology.

Just as the turbo cancers began tearing through society.

It was shameless. And because we didn’t punish them last time, the globalists with their industry puppets are back with a new plan.

In 2020, they used the late Tom Hanks as the celebrity to usher in the Covid pandemic. This time, they’re using Taylor Swift as the celebrity face of their mega-ritual.

READ MORE: Chronology of Deep State Assets executed by the US Military (Part X – Tom Hanks)

Swift just released the single “Patient Zero” on September 25. That same day the lethal aerosolised virus was released into the wild in Russia.

The first Russian victim or “Patient Zero” died on October 2, the same day Taylor Swift’s “Patient Zero” reached No. 1 in various countries including the UK.

How convenient. Zelenskyy just dropped the phrase at the UN as well. Calling Putin “Patient Zero.” Tipping the wink to the globalists. It’s all a ritual for these freaks.

It’s a coordinated rollout, all the way from Gates’ predictive programming, to his new vaccine, to the unquestioning media narrative, to the role played by globalist puppets including Zelenskyy and Taylor Swift.

It’s all in Putin’s dossier. Including a polite reminder that under international treaties ratified by the U.S. Congress, the development and release of biological weapons is classified as a war crime—punishable by hanging.

And according to the Russian dossier, Bill Gates is guilt of that very crime. Guilty on multiple counts.

Are we finally ready as a society to confront the truth?

For most people, the idea that a small group of elites decides who lives and who dies is a topic too dark to even contemplate.

It’s time to wake up and smell the coffee. Because eugenics didn’t vanish with the Nazis—it adapted.

It changed its name, slipped into think tanks, universities, and global foundations.

And today, it lives on in the polished rhetoric of people like Bill Gates, Anthony Fauci, and the WEF, wrapped in the language of “public health,” “climate sustainability,” and “the greater good.”

READ MORE: Chronology of Deep State Assets executed by the US Military (Part XXIV – Anthony Fauci)

Even Frederick Osborn, co-founder of the American Eugenics Society, admitted back in 1968: “Eugenic goals are most likely to be attained under a name other than eugenics.”

That was the playbook—and half a century later, the play is being executed before our eyes.

Here at The People’s Voice, we are on a mission to expose the elite and hold them to account before it’s too late.

READ MORE:

Russian FSB Source Calls Plague Death Story “Deep State Lies”

White House on High Alert and ‘Assessing Options’ as Plague Breaks Out in Russia with Hundreds Put into Quarantine Hospitals

Russian President Vladimir Putin Releases Evidence the late Bill Gates Doppelganger Is Pumping Human Remains into U.S. Food Supply

Gates Foundation Insider Admits Elite Planning to Euthanize BILLIONS via Bird Flu Vaccine

Bill Gates Doppelganger Admits China Is Helping Him Spray Radioactive Chemtrails on US Cities

BOTTOMLINE

Russian President Vladimir Putin issued an arrest warrant for Bill Gates doppelganger on bioterrorism charges, backed by a “3,000-page dossier” he supposedly released, claiming Gates engineered an airborne pneumonic plague with AI tools in a Ukrainian lab to depopulate billions and profit from a vaccine (also naming Anthony Fauci and Albert Bourla).

Putin demanded Gates and Fauci’s extradition as a condition for ending the war in Ukraine.

A real, unrelated event occurred around the same time: a 28-year-old lab technician at Russia’s Irkutsk Anti-Plague Institute in Siberia died in early October 2026 of pneumonia of undetermined origin.

Russian authorities (including Rospotrebnadzor and the regional governor) reported nearly 5,000 tests found no plague or other relevant pathogens, no laboratory accident involving pathogens, and no secondary cases among contacts.

Precautionary quarantines were lifted; she had been vaccinated against the agents she handled. The broader risk was very low.

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