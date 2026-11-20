By Georgia Pearce

November 20, 2026

Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared that Russia will retaliate with a “more painful response” against Ukraine after three separate strikes on the Crimean bridge.

The Kremlin leader made the threat after holding historical trilateral talks with Xi Jinping and President Donald Trump at the APEC summit in Shenzhen.

Putin said the bridge was used exclusively for civilian purposes and not to transport military equipment, as Kyiv has alleged, or petroleum products.

Speaking in China after the talks, Putin made clear: “After the strikes on the Crimean Bridge, we will not negotiate.

“We will respond to these strikes. I believe that our response, as I just said, will be much more painful than what Kyiv did to the bridge.”

A third strike by the Ukrainians forced a suspension of all traffic and train services across the bridge, Russian authorities said.

Sergei Aksyonov, Crimea’s Russian-installed governor, confirmed the attack earlier today.

In a statement, Russia’s transport ministry said no one had been hurt in the attack and that specialists were assessing damage to the bridge.

The ministry said in a statement on Telegram: “As a result of a nighttime drone attack, train services on the railway section of the Crimean Bridge have been temporarily suspended.”

On Tuesday, Ukrainian drones and missiles destroyed the central road section of the bridge, forcing its main road arch to crumble into the sea and leaving a gap.

Ukraine’s first attack on the bridge on Monday caused more minor damage, but gave Ukrainian forces a chance to see how Russian air defences would react.

The warning came shortly after Putin met with US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in an unprecedented three-way summit, where the three world leaders adopted a joint “peace declaration”.

Speaking after the talks, which lasted approximately 90 minutes, President Trump declared that they are “really making history”.

Putin described the encounter as a new “page in the history of diplomacy,” whilst Xi said the three nations “share a common perspective on safeguarding world peace”.

The declaration, published by Chinese state media and the Kremlin but not yet released by the White House, comprises a preamble and four substantive paragraphs addressing international security, UN reform, energy cooperation and nuclear risk reduction.

On UN reform, the three permanent Security Council members pledged to strengthen the organization’s capacity to address global challenges and deliver on its core purpose of preserving international peace and security.

The energy provisions commit the three countries to expanding the production and supply of refined petroleum products, with the stated aim of benefiting nations worldwide.

The leaders reaffirmed “the importance of the stable flow of energy.”

Regarding diplomatic protections, the declaration stressed the principle of state consent and the respect owed to the immunities of government officials.

It stated that “the International Criminal Court and other similar institutions must not abuse their jurisdiction.”

On nuclear weapons, the three powers reiterated that “a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.”

They agreed to pursue dialogue on curbing nuclear risks and halting the spread of atomic weapons.

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BOTTOMLINE

Vladimir Putin made a series of statements on November 19, 2026, immediately after the first-ever trilateral summit with President Donald Trump and Xi Jinping in Shenzhen, China (on the sidelines of APEC).

The summit produced a largely symbolic joint “peace declaration.”

It reaffirmed that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought, called for dialogue on reducing nuclear risks, supported UN reform, and agreed to boost refined petroleum product supplies.

It contained no major breakthroughs on the Ukraine war.⁠

Putin also vowed a harsher Russian response to recent Ukrainian strikes on the Crimean Bridge.

These remarks came as European leaders (including in Berlin with Zelenskyy) discussed postwar security arrangements for Ukraine, including the idea of a multinational force.

The invitation to Moscow is framed by Putin as a precondition for deciding Europe’s role, while the “political diarrhea” comment and the firm red line on foreign troops are the elements often cast in media as a “chilling warning.”

This is consistent with Putin’s longstanding public positions rather than a sudden new threat.

Earlier in November and in prior years he has made similar statements that Russia does not want war with Europe but is ready if one is forced upon it, while rejecting European security guarantees or troop presence in Ukraine.

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