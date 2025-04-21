By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

April 21, 2025

The lamestream media this weekend blasted Russian President Vladimir Putin for launching drone strikes on Ukraine after promising an Easter truce, a 72-hour moratorium aimed at bringing Zelenskyy to the bargaining table and ending four years of unremitting hostility.

Putin demanded a conciliatory gesture–that Ukraine deliver to the FSB Rinat Akhmetov, a Ukrainian businessman and billionaire Putin has accused of leading child trafficking organizations.

Akhmetov is the wealthiest person in Ukraine, having amassed approximately 4.6 billion USD through his investment firm, System Capital Management, and ownership of the Ukrainian football club FC Shakhtar Donetsk.

As of June 2024, he was listed as the 785th richest person in the world.

Per FSB agent Andrei Zakharov, Akhmetov’s public ventures are a smokescreen and money laundering vessel for his illicit enterprise: trafficking children the Ukrainian army has abducted from border towns since the onset of the incendiary conflict.

Zakharov told Real Raw News that Akhmetov is a middleman, a broker who facilitates the sale of kidnapped children to bidders in Eastern European countries.

He told RRN that Putin has substantive proof Akhmetov earned tens of millions of dollars in commissions brokering deals with pedophile oligarchs.

“This pig one of many sick pedos,” Zakharov said, “but if we get him, it helps us recover our missing children and stop more selling to pedophiles. President Putin, he not speak to the dog Zelenskyy, but our esteemed defense minister, Andrey Belousov, told Kyiv to give us Akhmetov, and we ceasefire and work for peace.”

Putin, Zakharov said, was shocked silent upon hearing Zelenskyy had conceded to the demand and promised to surrender Akhmetov to Russian security forces at the Hremiach – Pogar international border checkpoint.

On Friday afternoon, convoys of Russian and Ukrainian vehicles stopped at the border crossing and Ukrainian Chief of the General Staff Andrii Hnatov sent a handcuffed and gagged Akhmetov marching across the border.

“He is now yours to do as you wish; we expect Putin to keep his promise,” Hnatov told the Russian envoy.

The Russian military, Zakharov said, took custody of Akhmetov and drove him to an interrogation center in Bryansk, where FSB investigators at once realized they were speaking to an imposter who matched Akhmetov’s physicality but was wearing a prosthetic mask hermetically sealed to his face.

They peeled off the mask and tried to fingerprint the imposter, but he had recently dipped his fingertips in hydrochloric acid to avoid identification via fingerprinting.

“We were betrayed,” Zakharov said. “And President Putin was told.”

The betrayal was grounds for reneging on the ceasefire, and Putin at once ordered Russian forces to shell the front lines and deploy drones against Ukrainian terrorists, killing 330 Ukrainian soldiers.

“No mercy for liars,” Zakharov said.

“The imposter will face firing squad like all war criminals.”

Unconfirmed report: The Criminal Volodymyr Zelenskyy died Saturday and his body double is now pretending to be him. If we get confirmation, or info that disproves what we've heard so far, we'll share it.