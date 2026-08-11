By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

August 12, 2026

Russian President Vladimir Putin this week ordered the deaths of three Moderna pharmaceutical salespeople who entered Russia hoping to sell the company’s mRNA influenza vaccination, which they intended to ship to hospitals in Moscow and St. Petersburg, Real Raw News has learned.

According to our Russian source, FSB agent Andrei Zhakarov, the pharma reps traveled from Paris to Moscow on August 6.

They had valid credentials, passports, and visas. They told customs officers they had come to Russia to negotiate pharma contracts with the administrators of S.P. Botkin Moscow Multidisciplinary Scientific and Clinical Center in Moscow and Almazov National Medical Research Center in St. Petersburg.

One of the three, our source noted, perspired profusely and seemed unnaturally fidgety as a customs agent asked him basic questions—“How long are you staying? Where are you staying? You don’t mind if we check your references, do you?”

Customs agents confirmed the sales reps had booked a four-night stay at the Lotte Hotel Moscow but searched their luggage—they had traveled light—because the sweaty, stammering man exhibited red flags.

Their baggage held no obvious contraband, only clothes, toiletries, sales contracts, and a copy of Moderna’s Phase I, Phase II, and Phase III mRNA influenza vaccine trial study.

Customs also searched their phones to ensure they weren’t Ukrainian sympathizers or spies. After grilling the trio for approximately 45 minutes, customs released them.

Afterward, they notified the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation for the City of Moscow and the FSB that although the trio’s papers were in order, they still acted suspiciously.

The FSB, Zakharov said, put a surveillance team on the Moderna employees and contacted the administrators at the St. Petersburg and Moscow hospitals, Evgeny Vladimirovich Shlyakhto and Alexey Vasilyevich Shabunin, respectively.

But both men denied having dealings with Moderna or a willingness to sign any contracts dealing with mRNA vaccines.

“We checked out their histories, found no evidence they agreed to meet Moderna filth,” Zakharov said.

“They know, as do all Russians, that President Putin hates mRNA.”

As Real Raw News reported in 2020 and 2021, Putin outlawed the mRNA COVID-19 vaccinations in Russia after the Ministry of Science and Higher Education conclusively proved the so-called vaccines contained snake venom and HIV.

Against his wishes, his daughter, Katerina Tikhonova, got vaxxed and, six months later, developed full-blown AIDS. She, now 39, has to take antiviral drugs to stay alive.

Health officials eschewing Putin’s edict were summarily executed.

“We do not allow mRNA in Russia,” Zakharov said.

On August 8, the FSB informed Putin that mRNA vaccine peddlers had entered the country uninvited in hopes of selling a potentially deadly flu shot to major hospitals and medical centers.

Putin unequivocally ordered FSB operatives to terminate the Moderna poison peddlers before they had a chance to infect the Russian populace with yet another AIDS-inducing clot shot.

A day later, one of the Moderna reps “suicided himself” by leaping off the balcony of Restaurant SIXTY, plunging 235 meters to his death.

A second rep was killed while walking across a busy intersection. An SUV traveling at 35mph plowed into him, killing him instantly.

The third Moderna Rep, Zakharov said, had been drinking to excess at a local bar. When he left, stumbling and inebriated, he was accosted by a known youth gang that demanded he give them his wallet and the Rolex watch on his wrist. When he refused, he was beaten to death with fists and clubs and tossed into the Moskva River.

“Moscow very safe for good people,” Zakharov said.

“But if you’re Big Pharma, maybe less safe.”

On the flip side, on our side of the ocean, the Trump administration recently approved Moderna’s mRNA flu shot for adults over 50.

HHS Secretary RFK Jr., NIH Director Dr. Jayanta Bhattacharya (should anyone with a name like that oversee our nation’s primary health institution?), Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services Dr. Mehmet Oz, and CDC Deputy Director and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Erica Schwarts have called Moderna’s mRNA flu shot a “revolutionary breakthrough” that might save thousands of lives every year.

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