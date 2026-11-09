By Baxter Dmitry

November 9, 2026

Hundreds of children have been rescued by Russian special forces from a “demonic” network of underground child factory farms in Ukraine.

The gruesome footage reveals rows of beds. Tubes in the dark. Children barely holding on to life — drained again and again, terrorised and kept barely alive just long enough to keep the blood flowing. Not for medicine. Not for mercy.

For the sick pleasure of the powerful. What they found beneath Donetsk wasn’t a hospital. It was a slaughterhouse with a waiting list — and the children were the stock.

And the paperwork tells a darker story still.

According to Russian intelligence, those children weren’t just held — they were owned. And the names on the documents?

Hollywood celebrities. Including Leonardo DiCaprio. Elite VIPs. Including Celine Dion. Named and shamed by Russian intelligence as adrenochrome addicts — with their own personal blood boys and girls.

According to a report from Russian intelligence, the underground facilities in the Donetsk Oblast region were described as part of a “medical humanitarian zone.”

But what Putin’s operatives found inside was anything but humanitarian.

Sealed cryo-canisters, military-grade cold storage units, and vials marked with serial codes linked to the drips that were keeping hundreds of children alive… barely… as the machines extracted their blood for sale on the international market.

Putin’s Adrenochrome Task Force briefed the Kremlin hours after the raid.

Early reports say more than two hundred children have been rescued—many believed to have been trafficked from the chaos of Ukraine, Syria, and Gaza.

The scale of the raid cannot be ignored. His inner circle is calling it one of the largest documented atrocities of its kind in modern history.

Here’s how it went down.

Putin warned the world that Netanyahu was funding Hamas. After years, the world had to accept he was right.

Now he’s warning the world that Israel is the world’s leading organ and blood trafficker. And they are funding Ukraine’s child factory farms.

Mainstream media? Silent. Western governments and Israel?

Denying everything. But the facade? It’s starting to crack.

According to Russian intelligence sources, Zelensky’s Kiev regime has been earning hundreds of millions of dollars per year by breeding children and raising them in degrading factory farm conditions before they are sold to the highest bidder on the international market – no questions asked.

And through their silence, the mainstream media has been complicit in these crimes against children.

But every now and then, a crack of light appears.

Last week, an underground torture chamber located near Kiev and linked to Zelensky was uncovered by Valentina Molodaya, a brave medic more interested in saving children’s lives than supporting the Kyiv regime.

Footage was leaked. And the world was outraged when a 14-year-old boy was dragged from the torture chamber, barely alive, emaciated and psychologically traumatized.

How did the Zelensky regime react to the shame of being exposed as child torturers on the world stage? They doubled down on their demonic system of abuse.

The ambulance driver who transported Molodaya to the torture site was arrested and is currently being held in custody without bail.

Then Molodaya was dragged before the court and put on trial without bail.

Her crime? Causing damage to Ukraine’s public image. Orwell must be turning in his grave.

Why aren’t CNN and BBC World reporting on this scandal?

They are too busy covering up the greatest crime in the world today.

Think about it. If they bury this case — a miscarriage of justice hiding in plain sight — what chance is there they’ll ever tell you Putin’s task force pulled hundreds of children out of the most depraved conditions imaginable?

The world faces a new question: was this bust in the Donetsk Oblast region a one-off… or the first domino that will collapse the entire industry?

Putin says Israel has been hiding in plain sight for decades—masquerading as a Western democracy while operating the most sophisticated black market organ and blood trafficking networks on Earth.

With the full protection of Western intelligence, they’ve ruthlessly targeted the blood and organs of the innocent—children from Gaza, and orphans from war zones including Syria and Ukraine.

The pattern is clear: Where there is war, there is chaos and desperation, and children are preyed upon by those serving the global elite.

And the elite? They feel no shame. Because they have one goal. It’s called the New World Order.

If you want to live in a world that is safe for our children, it’s time to choose a side.

Russian forces also intercepted a refrigerated truck trailer transporting refined adrenochrome from Ukraine to Warsaw, Poland, destined for waiting aircraft for Western Europe and the United States.

READ MORE:

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s Adrenochrome Taskforce Intercepts Israeli Ship Trafficking Hundreds of Kids

Russian President Vladimir Putin Exposes Adrenochrome to Millions, Forms Global Alliance to Destroy ‘Devil’s Narcotic’

US ‘deletes evidence’ of Russia’s kidnap of thousands of Ukrainian children

Adrenochrome Taskforce Rescues Hundreds of Kids Trafficked by Marina Abramovic in Ukraine

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